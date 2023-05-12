How to solve the Ulri Mountain Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower can be found in the Akkala region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Ulri Mountain Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower

The Ulri Mountain Skyview tower is located northeast of Tarrey Town in the Akkala region. The tower can be found at the coordinates (3491, 2019, 0188). At the entrance, you’ll meet Sawson, who tells you that an Aerocuda, the flying beast, flew off with the tower’s control panel. To activate the tower, you’ll need to get it back.

Since the Aerocuda is flying in the air, you’ll need to use a ranged weapon to take it down. The Aerocuda can be a little tricky to hit because it’s very agile in the air. The easiest way to defeat the Aerocuda is by Fusing an arrow with a Keese eyeball and using its homing ability. That way, you don’t have to aim it precisely. Once the Aerocuda has been shot out of the sky, make sure to return the tower’s control panel to its rightful place, and activate it to reveal a portion of the map.