How to solve the Rospro Pass Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower can be found to the north of the Rito Village in the Hebra Mountains of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Rospro Pass Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

The Rospro Pass Skyview Tower can be found to the north of the Rito Village at the coordinates (-3684, 2343, 0233). This tower is in a snowy environment, so make sure to wear cold resistant armor, eat some spicy food, or bring a cold resistance elixir.

The Rospro Pass Skyview Tower is surrounded in thorns that must be pruned before you can head in. There are many ways to get rid of the thorns, but they all revolve around the use of fire. Depending on what you have in your inventory, you can:

Throw a fire fruit.

Shoot an arrow that’s been Fused with a fire fruit.

Build a campfire.

Use a torch.

Use a ruby rod.

Activate a flame emitter.

These are just some of the methods to start a fire, so unleash your inner pyro and choose how you want to burn away the thorns. After they’ve been turned to ash, head inside and activate the tower to reveal a portion of the map.