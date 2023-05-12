Makurukis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Makurukis Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Ridge region.

Our guide will help you find the Makurukis Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Makurukis Shrine location

Makurukis Shrine is in the Hyrule Ridge region to the southwest of the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates are (-2848, 0629, 0233).

Makurukis Shrine puzzle solution

Makurukis Shrine is all about teaching you — like the “Combat Training: Archery” challenge suggests — to fight with your bow.

1. As you enter the Makurukis Shrine, there is a Construct bow and two bundles of arrows on your left.

2. A Construct will be waiting for you. Your first task is just to shoot it in the head (the middle part with the stack of three eye-like lights).

3. For the second phase, two more Constructs will pop up to join the first. All three of them will chase you.

4. You’re faster than them, though, so just run away to get some distance, and then turn to fire at them. Shoot all three of them in the head to complete your combat training.

5. When the gate opens, head through to find a chest with a strong Construct bow inside.

6. Get your Light of Blessing and exit.