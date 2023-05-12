 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Makurukis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Combat Training: Archery trial

By Jeffrey Parkin
In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Makurukis Shrine sits under a clear sky Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

Makurukis Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Ridge region.

Our guide will help you find the Makurukis Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Makurukis Shrine location

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this map shows the location of Makurukis Shrine Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Makurukis Shrine is in the Hyrule Ridge region to the southwest of the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates are (-2848, 0629, 0233).

Makurukis Shrine puzzle solution

Makurukis Shrine is all about teaching you — like the “Combat Training: Archery” challenge suggests — to fight with your bow.

Link facing off against a Construct in Makurukis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. As you enter the Makurukis Shrine, there is a Construct bow and two bundles of arrows on your left.

2. A Construct will be waiting for you. Your first task is just to shoot it in the head (the middle part with the stack of three eye-like lights).

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link faces off against three Constructs in Makurukis Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. For the second phase, two more Constructs will pop up to join the first. All three of them will chase you.

4. You’re faster than them, though, so just run away to get some distance, and then turn to fire at them. Shoot all three of them in the head to complete your combat training.

5. When the gate opens, head through to find a chest with a strong Construct bow inside.

6. Get your Light of Blessing and exit.

