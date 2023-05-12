Sepapa Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sepapa Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Sepapa Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Sepapa Shrine location

Sepapa Shrine is in the Hyrule Field region directly east of Hyrule Castle across the moat. The exact coordinates are (0219, 1082, 0028).

Sepapa Shrine puzzle solution

Sepapa Shrine and its puzzles give you some practice with using Link’s Recall ability to rewind time.

1. When you first come into Sepapa Shrine, you’ll see a platform against the wall ahead of you moving in a counterclockwise pattern.

2. To move on, you’ll have to use the platform to reach the ledge above you, but the platform is moving the in the wrong direction. That’s where Recall comes in.

3. Hit the platform with your Recall ability to rewind it and make it move clockwise.4

4. Hop on and ride it up to the ledge above you.

5. In the next room, there’s a locked gate ahead of you with a couple of unlit fire pillars on either side (and a torch). [Full disclosure: there were lengthy discussions about what to call these short pillars that hold a flame on top. We settled on fire pillars, so that’s what we’ll use here.]

6. Grab the torch if you need it, and turn to the right. A wooden raft will float out from under you heading to the far side. Hop on and ride it past the lit fire pillars in the water. Light your torch as you pass.

7. At the far side, light the vines on the wall. They’ll burn and destroy a wooden platform above you, dropping a chest with a strong Construct bow inside.

8. Turn back the way you came, and use Recall on a raft to send it back the other way.

9. Relight your torch as you pass, and then light both fire pillars by the gate.

10. Through the gate, take a right and go to the top of the ramp.

11. Pick up the ball, and carry it down to the first bowl. Place ball in the bowl and you’ll see a gate open over on the left side.

12. Pick up the ball again and take it down to the next bowl to open another gate.

13. Head over to the left side, and go up the stairs.

14. Pass through the first gate, and then turn to look at the ball. Hit the ball with Recall to roll it back up the ramp.

15. When it lands in the upper bowl, the gate next gate on the stairs will unlock.

16. Head the rest of the way up to get your Light of Blessing and exit.