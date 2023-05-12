Sibajitak Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sibajitak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Canyon region.

Our guide will help you find the Sibajitak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through how to get the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Sibajitk Shrine location

The Sibajitak Shrine is found within the Eldin Canyon region at the (2401, 3273, 0402) coordinates.

Sibajitak Shrine puzzle solution

The idea here is to line up key pieces of the structure so you’re able to use Ascend to get to the top. You’re going to do that using Link’s Recall ability to spin certain piece of the structure.

1. Head down the stairs and a steep ramp into the main chamber, where there’s a tall, spinning structure.

2. Let it spin for a bit, then use Recall on the topmost portion of the structure. Watch it while it rotates, taking care to stop the ability when the short platform at the top lines up with the long platform at the bottom. In the photo below, it’s just a few moments away from being lined up:

3. Use Ascend to travel through the platform. Use it again, aiming at the platform above, to get to the top.

4. The chest is under the grated platform piece. Drop down to the grate, then drop down once again to the platform before. The chest will give you a Strong Zonaite Longsword.

Grid View Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. Jump off the structure and use your glider to land safely. Then travel up to the top using Ascend twice, like you did the first time.

6. Jump off the structure and onto the exit platform to examine the sigil and receive the Light of Blessing.