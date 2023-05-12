Learning to make fire is an essential skill to know in real life, but also in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Campfires have several different functionalities in the game, including resting, cooking, and brewing elixirs. It’s essential to learn how to make a campfire in Tears of the Kingdom.

Good news: You only need a few ingredients to get started.

How to make a campfire in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You need two ingredients to make a simple campfire in Tears of the Kingdom: flint and wood. Wood is easy to come by, as you’ve just got to strike some trees. Flint can be found in caves and along cliff sides, near shiny breakable rocks.

Select them from your inventory and drop them on the ground together. Next, you’ll need to strike the pile with a metal sword to spark the fire. Alternatively, you can shoot your campfire with a fire fruit arrow for added flair. (Torches, bomb arrows, and other fiery stuff will work, too.)

What you can do at a campfire

Campfires are very handy. You can use them to pass the time, for instance — helpful when playing through quests that require it to be a certain time of day. The options there are to rest until morning, noon, or night. You can cook basic dishes using the campfire, too, but you’ll need a Cooking Pot for elaborate meals. Similarly, you can make elixirs with a Cooking Pot.

If you’re in a cold area without proper attire, you can warm up at campfires, too. Just be careful — if you get too close, you’ll burn yourself.