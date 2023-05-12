Where to find Tarrey Town and Koltin’s Shop in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

“The Search for Koltin” is one of many side adventures you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Starting in the Tarrey Town, it’s a journey in search of Koltin, a merchant you might remember from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Where to find Tarrey Town in Tears of the Kingdom

Tarrey Town is in the Akkala Highlands region, accessible by air tram from the Hudson Construction site. Specifically, the tram is located at the coordinates of (3792, 1604, 0094). It’ll take you straight to Tarrey Town. Once you’re inside, you’ll want to seek out Kilton (3965, 1645, 0129), who sets you off on a search for his brother, Koltin.

Where find to Koltin’s shop location

Kilton pointed out his brother’s shop is just over his left shoulder (if you’re facing him). The large tower with two spotlights is the Ultri Mountain Skyview Tower, and the smaller glowing orb is Koltin’s shop. To find Koltin, you’ll want to make your way over there. You can make your way down by glider, heading toward the direction Kiltin pointed you.

It’s a fairly simple trek, but you’ll still want to watch out for enemies.

On your way there, you may as well stop at the Ultri Mountain Skyview Tower, too — the coordinates are (3518, 2031, 0182). It’s a good place to take a rest by a fire if it’s currently daytime — you can only find Koltin’s shop at night. Don’t know how to make a fire? Our guide for making a campfire can help.

You should be able to see Koltin’s shop from where you are, but if you’re having trouble, seek out the coordinates of (3661, 2065, 0168).

‘The Search for Koltin’ quest reward

Once you reach Koltin, you can trade him Bubbul gems in exchange for items. He’ll offer you a Moblin Mask for two Bubbul gems, three Hinox toenails for two Bubbul gems, the Mystic Robe for three Bubbul gems, and eight Fire Keese eyes for three Bubbul gems.

The Moblin Mask is used to blend in with Moblins, while the Mystic Robe allows Link to lose rupees instead of take damage.