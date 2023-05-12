How to become fireproof in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are many elixirs and specialty foods you can make to give yourself special buffs, including becoming fireproof via a flame guard buff.

You’ll need to be fireproof in order to proceed around the Goron areas in Eldin, as you’ll combust if you’re not properly prepared. To do this, you should make a handful of elixirs and foods that give you a fireproof buff.

Note that even if you are fireproof, your weapons and shields won’t be, so you should avoid using wooden weapons and shields in these hot areas. Your weapons will burn up and break if left on fire for too long.

Below, we list some ways to become fireproof, including elixirs and food that you can cook up in a cooking pot.

Fireproof Elixir recipes

For elixirs, you’ll want to mix specific lizards and bugs in a cooking pot with monster parts. The specific monster parts don’t particularly matter — as long as it says in the description that it can be used for elixirs, you’re safe.

You can use monster parts with a fireproof lizard (found in Eldin Canyon or Eldin Mountains) or a smotherwing butterfly (found in Eldin Canyon or Gerudo Highlands). You can also buy fireproof lizards from Beedle at Woodland Stable. Lizards will run once you approach, so make sure to creep up on them relatively quietly in order to successfully catch them.

The more fireproof critters you use, the longer the elixir will last. Based on our testing, the quality of the monster drop you use doesn’t have an effect on the potion. Using a Red Bokoblin horn and a fireproof lizard had the same effects as using a Blue Bokoblin horn and a fireproof lizard.

Note that even though they’re found in the same area, warm darners and summerwing butterflies do not make you fireproof; they warm you up, making you more resistant against the cold.

Using armor to become fireproof

You can also use armor to become flame resistant. The Flamebreaker armor, which you can buy from Goron City, will provide you with flame guard, though you only need one piece to make it through these scorching areas. The prices for the pieces are as follows:

Flamebreaker Helm: 1,400 rupees

Flamebreaker Armor: 700 rupees

Flamebreaker boots: 1,200 rupees

Other than elixirs and armor, there are no other fireproofing methods that we know of (as of this writing).