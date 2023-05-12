Increasing your inventory in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom should top your to-do list. As you search for the best fuse combinations, your experimentation will lead to hoarding more weapons, bows, and shields than Link can handle in his tiny pouches.

Wondering how to increase your inventory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We’ve got you covered. What follows is an explanation of how the mechanic works, and a rundown of what to keep in mind to plan your inventory upgrades ahead of time.

How to increase your inventory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’re wondering what all those Korok Seeds you’ve collected are for, you can trade them to Hestu for extra pouch slots. You can increase the inventory space of your weapon, bow, or shield stashes, gaining one slot for one stash with each upgrade.

Once you’ve managed to find Hestu in Hyrule, talking to him will start a dialogue where you can choose which inventory stash you want to upgrade. Bear in mind he will move somewhere else after your first encounter, so plan accordingly. (Our dedicated page on Hestu’s locations will help.)

The initial fee is a single Korok Seed, but the cost will increase for each subsequent upgrade you do. Still, each additional slot you can get for your inventory counts, especially the further you progress into the game.

The cost increments are only for the category you’re selecting, mind you. If you’re upgrading the weapon stash, for example, subsequent upgrades will cost more for that category alone, but won’t have an impact on the bow and and shield inventory costs. Each category is independent of one another. As such, you won’t see an increase for bow stash inventory slots until you start upgrading the bow stash (and same for shields).

If you want a broader idea of how many Korok Seeds you’ll need for inventory space upgrades, below is an early list of how much each upgrade will cost you during your first handful of visits to Hestu:

Weapon stash : 1 Korok Seed, 2 Korok Seeds, 3 Korok Seeds, 5 Korok Seeds, for a total of 13 slots

: 1 Korok Seed, 2 Korok Seeds, 3 Korok Seeds, 5 Korok Seeds, for a total of 13 slots Bow stash : 1 Korok Seed, 2 Korok Seeds, 3 Korok Seeds, for a total of eight slots

: 1 Korok Seed, 2 Korok Seeds, 3 Korok Seeds, for a total of eight slots Shield stash: 1 Korok Seed, 2 Korok Seeds, 3 Korok Seeds, for a total of seven slots

In short, your weapon stash has the most space by default, and it’s likely the one you’ll be primarily focusing on. That said, going for one or two upgrades to your bow and shield stashes will go a long way.