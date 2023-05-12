The best early weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It’s dangerous to explore Hyrule without first looking for the best early weapons across The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Considering how important Fuse combinations are for the game, it’s often hard to tell if you’re investing time and energy in the right equipment.

In order to prevent Horriblins from bullying you all the time, we’ve gathered a list of the best early weapons in Tears of the Kingdom and pinpointed where you can find them. If you prefer defense over offense, we also have a dedicated page for the best early armor locations, which makes for the perfect companion for the options below.

Best early weapons in Tears of the Kingdom

A quick note before we dive in. Bear in mind that while there are a number of unique weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — of which we’ll be mentioning a few toward the end of the list — most of the ones you’ll come across are the result of fusions.

Regular enemies tend to carry Fused weapons, so there’s a chance that you’ll find some of the weapons below as loot for defeating them. As for the rest, think of them as combinations that worked well for the early game, thanks to their damage, effects, or sheer durability.

Topaz Rod

If you see an Electric Wizzrobe out in the wild, I recommend hunting them down. The enemy will drop a Topaz Rod, which is an electric wand produced by combining a Zonaite sword with a topaz. The latter item tends to fetch a high price, so if you can get your hands on the already Fused weapon, you’ll save yourself from using one of yours. As for Electric Wizzrobes, you can search for them around Lanayru Great Spring and the Tabantha Frontier.

This weapon is best used at a distance like a wand, as it emits shock beams every time you swing the weapon. You’ll have to wait for a few seconds here and there for it to recharge, but it’s a useful effect to have, as most enemies will be stunned, thus dropping the weapon you’re carrying. You can then pick the weapon up with Ultrahand and leave them defenseless, or just seize the opportunity for follow-up attacks.

Soldier Blade

Constructs plague Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. Right from the beginning, you’ll meet a bunch of them on the Great Sky Island. From that moment on, there’s a chance of seeing them in other Sky Islands, as well as inside ruins across the surface.

Whenever you have the chance of grabbing a Zonaite longsword, Fuse it with a Soldier Construct Horn to create a Soldier Blade. This two-handed weapon is snappy and packs a punch. In general, weapons made with Construct items are often a great choice, since they’re reliable and fairly easy to find.

Stone Talus Heart Shield

This might seem like an outlier, but it’s here’s a recommendation that makes for a great pair for one-handed weapons. The Stone Talus is a formidable enemy if you’re unprepared, but if you happen to see one early on, it’s definitely worth the effort for its key item.

In short, the enemy will drop a Stone Talus Heart, which is a bit... grim. Morality aside, you should Fuse it with your shield of preference to greatly increase its durability. If you’re looking for suggestions, here’s the best early shield you can get.

As for a Stone Talus, you can fight one inside Crenel Hills Cave northwest of Lookout Landing. If you’re on the hunt for the Barbarian Armor set, you’ll tackle two tasks at once.

Naydra Hammer

Now we’ll start getting a bit more specific. The Naydra Hammer has become a personal favorite, and one I’ve obtained by combining the Traveler’s Claymore with a Shard of Naydra’s Spike. This weapon is a tad more involved, but so worth it.

For the Traveler’s Claymore, you’re going to want to head to the Depths. As you roam the area, you’ll come across spirits that look like well-armed Roman warrior statues. You can go ahead and pick the weapon they’re holding — which, as opposed to the ones you usually find, won’t be decayed.

As for the shard, you’ll have to locate the dragon Naydra up in the sky, and then grab one of the shards on its back by jumping on it. Don’t fret, though, as it’s easier than it sounds. We have a dedicated page with all dragon locations to help.

The Traveler’s Claymore is already a great weapon on its own. Thanks to the shard, the base damage will increase quite a bit (mine has 25 damage), and you’ll also add Naydra’s frost to it. This means that you’ll inflict cold damage — similar to the Topaz Rod, you’ll have to wait for a few seconds before the effect replenishes and becomes active for use again. But in the meantime, hitting enemies with this claymore will be super effective.

Black Boko Spear

The Black Boko Spear is obtained by Fusing a traveler’s spear with a Black Bokoblin Horn. As you might have guessed from the name, you’ll find the spear in the Depths as an offering from one of the spirit statues.

As for the Black Bokoblin, you’re bound to see them out in the wild, especially if you’re hellbent on raiding every goblin encampment you see. Keep in mind that it might take a while until you start seeing enemies of this rarity. If anything, waiting for a few Blood Moons to pass should do the trick.

The result is a light and deadly spear. Thanks to its length, it’s great to keep your distance from enemies that you absolutely don’t want near you. Also, holding your attack input with this weapon type will unleash a flurry of consecutive quick hits in front of Link, which is a great tactic to master.

Sword of the Hero location

This weapon might seem familiar at first glance. The Sword of the Hero has a decent base damage of 17, and it only gets better after you Fuse it. I’d recommend increasing its durability, as the weapon is fairly prone to breaking if you’re not careful.

You can grab it in the Depths at the coordinates (-2046, -1130, 0546). For reference, it’s underneath the Dalite Forest, which is an area west of Hyrule Field. If you manage to spot the Muzasu Lightroot, head southeast from there and look for a chest inside a tree trunk.

Master Sword location

Yes, the Master Sword is back. Before you ask, no, it doesn’t have infinite durability. Still, it’s a great weapon to have, both for its significance and its damage. You’re bound to stumble upon it if you’re following the main story. But if you want to get your hands on it earlier, we have a dedicated page explaining where to find the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.