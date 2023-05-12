Natak Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Natak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Sokkala Sky Archipelago, an island floating above the surface of Hyrule.

Our guide will help you find the Natak Shrine location and show you how to use the Sokkala Sky Crystal to open its doors. At the end, the reward is a treasure chest and Light of Blessing. Unlike in other shrines, Natak Shrine’s puzzle happens before you enter the shrine itself. You’ll have to locate both the shrine opening and the Sokkala Sky Crystal before solving the puzzle.

Natak Shrine and Sokkala Sky Crystal location

The Natak Shrine is located in the Sokkala Sky Archipelago at these coordinates: (3669, 1488, 1157). The Sokkala Sky Crystal is located directly across from it; it’s in the round structure opposite the shrine here: (3831, 1586, 1165).

From the surface, the Sokkala Sky Archipelago is located roughly above and west of Lake Akkala.

Natak Shrine and Sokkala Sky Crystal puzzle solution

The Natak Shrine’s puzzle happens outside of the shrine, giving you what you need to enter and grab the Light of Blessing and its treasure chest. The first step is actually locating the crystal.

Find the Sokkala Sky Crystal

When you’re soaring through the sky islands, you’ll notice a circular structure. That’s where you’ll head to start the process of getting into the shrine.

1. Head to the coordinates (3840, 1527, 1194) and you’ll see an opening into the sphere. Drop down inside.

2. Behind a column toward the back of the structure is where the Sokkala Sky Crystal is located. Examine it to officially start the puzzle.

Move the Sokkala Sky Crystal to the Natak Shrine

You’ll have to use the provided Zonai tools to move the crystal to the shrine’s opening. This is largely accomplished with spring mechanisms that’ll shoot the crystal — and Link — toward the shrine.

1. In the middle of the room, there’s a small ball that’s essentially a miniature version of the sphere you’re inside. There’s a spring mechanism in front of it. Reposition the sphere so that the circular opening you descended in from is pointing straight ahead — at ground level, so you can see almost to the shrine’s opening. (The crystal has a beam that should be pointing you in the right direction.)

2. Reposition the mechanism so it’s on the ground, again ponting at the shrine opening, like so:

3. Pick up the crystal with Ultrahand and place it onto the spring mechanism.

4. Hit the Zonai device to activate the spring. The crystal will go flying. (If it doesn’t and drops out of the sky, it’ll respawn in the original spot you found it.)

5. Use your glider to make your way over to the crystal.

6. Pick it up and carry it over to the shrine. It’ll show you where to go, by the beam.

Enter Natak Shrine

1. Head straight into the shrine and grab the chest, which will award you with Enduring Elixir to restore stamina and temporarily extend the Stamina Wheel.

2. Continue forward and examine the sigil to receive the Light of Blessing.