How to get heat resistance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are many elixirs and specialty foods you can make to give yourself special buffs, including becoming resistant to the hot weather.

You’ll need to have heat resistance in order to proceed around the Gerudo Desert areas during the day, as you’ll overheat and lose hearts over time without it. To do this, you should make a handful of elixirs and foods that give you a heat resistance buff.

Note that being heat resistant is not the same thing as being fireproof. You will need different elixirs and armor for that.

Below, we list some ways to become heat resistant, including elixirs and food that you can cook up in a cooking pot.

Heat resistance elixir recipes

For elixirs, you’ll want to mix specific lizards and bugs in a cooking pot with monster parts. The specific monster parts don’t particularly matter — as long as it says in the description that it can be used for elixirs, you’re safe.

You can use monster parts with a cold darner (Gerudo Highlands or Mount Lanayru) or a winterwing butterfly (Gerudo Highlands or Mount Lanayru). You can also buy winterwing butterflies from Beedle at Tabantha Bridge Stable. Butterflies will run once you approach, so make sure to creep up on them relatively quietly in order to successfully catch them.

The more buggy critters you use, the longer the elixir will last. Based on our testing, the quality of the monster drop you use doesn’t have an effect on the potion. Using a Red Bokoblin horn had the same effects as using a Blue Bokoblin horn.

Heat resistance food recipes

Cooking with hydromelons (Gerudo Desert), chillshrooms (Gerudo Highlands and Hebra Mountains), chillfin trout (Hebra Mountains and Lanayru Great Spring), or cool safflina (Hebra Mountains or Tabantha Frontier) will add warming properties to your food.

The more of the specialized food you use in your recipe, the longer the heat resistance buff will be. For example, using five hydromelons to make chilly simmered fruit gave us 12 minutes and 30 seconds of heat resistance.

Using armor to become heat resistant

You can also use armor to become heat resistant. The Desert Voe armor set, which you can buy from Kara-Kara Bazaar and complete a quest for in Gerudo Village, will provide you more levels of heat resistance the more you have equipped. The headpiece of the Desert Voe armor set costs 450 in Kara-Kara Bazaar. You can also purchase the Sapphire Circlet from Gerudo Village for 1,400 rupees to protect you from one level of heat.