Karahatag Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Drifting Flame trial

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom&nbsp;Link entering Karahatag Shrine in the Gerudo Valley Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

Karahatag Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Valley region.

Our guide will help you find the Karahatag Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Karahatag Shrine location

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of Karahatag Shrine Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Karahatag Shrine is in the Gerudo Valley region at the Southern Oasis to the south of Gerudo Town. The exact coordinates are (-3726, -3625, 0043).

Karahatag Shrine puzzle solution

Karahatag Shrine and its puzzles force you to get a little creative in your use of both Ultrahand and Recall.

Before we start, a note on naming. After much internal debate, we settled on the name fire pillar for the stationary lamp-like pillars in this shrine. The game refers to the ones you can pick up (which look a little different) as candles. Those are both different from the torch that you can pick up as a weapon.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link throwing a lit torch at an unlit fire pillar in Karahatag Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. As you enter Karahatag Shrine, grab the torch from the floor next to the lit fire pillar, and light it.

2. Back up a little, and look up and to the left. There’s an upside-down, unlit fire pillar hanging from the ceiling.

3. Hold down R and throw the lit torch at the fire pillar to light it and open the gate.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link in Karahatag Shrine looking at the chest location. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Through the gate, ignore the switch for now. There’s a platform ahead of you with three white tiles on it and three hanging pillars above them. There’s also a walkway with a lit candle on it over to the right.

5. Before you do anything else, walk around the corner and stand by the candle. Look to the right and under where you just entered.

6. Paraglide down to the alcove below you to find a chest with a mighty Construct bow.

7. Use Ascend to get back to the platform above you.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link standing on a switch in Karahatag Shrine while using Recall to hold the lit candle in the air under the unlit fire pillar. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

8. Go pick up the candle and carry it back to one of the white tiles.

9. Use Ultrahand to lift the candle straight up and into the pillar above it. Hold it there for a second.

10. Hit the candle with Recall and then sprint back to the switch.

11. The switch lowers the platform, but it also lowers three upside-down fire pillars from above. With Recall running on the candle, it will (eventually) rise up to light the fire pillar.

12. Repeat the process with the other two fire pillars by placing them on the other two white tiles.

13. Exit through the gate that opens to the right and claim your Light of Blessing and exit.

