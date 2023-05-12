Karahatag Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Karahatag Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Valley region.

Our guide will help you find the Karahatag Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Karahatag Shrine location

Karahatag Shrine is in the Gerudo Valley region at the Southern Oasis to the south of Gerudo Town. The exact coordinates are (-3726, -3625, 0043).

Karahatag Shrine puzzle solution

Karahatag Shrine and its puzzles force you to get a little creative in your use of both Ultrahand and Recall.

Before we start, a note on naming. After much internal debate, we settled on the name fire pillar for the stationary lamp-like pillars in this shrine. The game refers to the ones you can pick up (which look a little different) as candles. Those are both different from the torch that you can pick up as a weapon.

1. As you enter Karahatag Shrine, grab the torch from the floor next to the lit fire pillar, and light it.

2. Back up a little, and look up and to the left. There’s an upside-down, unlit fire pillar hanging from the ceiling.

3. Hold down R and throw the lit torch at the fire pillar to light it and open the gate.

4. Through the gate, ignore the switch for now. There’s a platform ahead of you with three white tiles on it and three hanging pillars above them. There’s also a walkway with a lit candle on it over to the right.

5. Before you do anything else, walk around the corner and stand by the candle. Look to the right and under where you just entered.

6. Paraglide down to the alcove below you to find a chest with a mighty Construct bow.

7. Use Ascend to get back to the platform above you.

8. Go pick up the candle and carry it back to one of the white tiles.

9. Use Ultrahand to lift the candle straight up and into the pillar above it. Hold it there for a second.

10. Hit the candle with Recall and then sprint back to the switch.

11. The switch lowers the platform, but it also lowers three upside-down fire pillars from above. With Recall running on the candle, it will (eventually) rise up to light the fire pillar.

12. Repeat the process with the other two fire pillars by placing them on the other two white tiles.

13. Exit through the gate that opens to the right and claim your Light of Blessing and exit.