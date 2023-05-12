 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zanmik Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Scoop It Out trial

By Jeffrey Parkin
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom&nbsp;Zanmik Shrine exterior. Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

Zanmik Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hateno Village region.

Our guide will help you find the Zanmik Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Zanmik Shrine location

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of Zanmik Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Zanmik Shrine is in the Hateno Village region at the Southern Oasis to the south of Gerudo Town. The exact coordinates are (3469, -2180, 0148).

Zanmik Shrine puzzle solution

Zanmik Shrine and its puzzles will let you get creative with Ultrahand.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using Ultrahand to place a platform and complete a circuit Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. As you enter Zanmik Shrine, drop off the ledge and glide down to the bottom of the shrine.

2. Grab one of the nearby platforms with Ultrahand and place a platform between the two electrical nodes. When they connect, the wheel will start turning.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using Ultrahand to grab a chest out of the ball pit in Zanmik Shrine. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Head around the fence and approach the ball pit. Activate Ultrahand and start digging through the balls to find a chest with a strong Zonaite longsword inside.

4. Your goal with the spinning wheel is to transfer a ball from the pit up to the bowl near the entrance to the shrine. There are several platforms around that you could probably use to build an elaborate scoop, but there’s a much easier way.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link waiting for the spinning wheel to deliver a ball to him in Zanmik Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. Attach a ball directly to the wheel. That’s it.

6. Use the nearby ladder or Ascend to head up to the higher floor and wait for the ball to arrive.

7. If you placed it correctly, it’ll roll straight down the chute and into the bowl to open the gate.

8. Head through to claim your Light of Blessing and exit.

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds
By Matthew Reynolds
By Jeffrey Parkin
By Kazuma Hashimoto
By Ana Diaz
