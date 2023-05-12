Zanmik Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zanmik Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hateno Village region.

Our guide will help you find the Zanmik Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Zanmik Shrine location

Zanmik Shrine is in the Hateno Village region at the Southern Oasis to the south of Gerudo Town. The exact coordinates are (3469, -2180, 0148).

Zanmik Shrine puzzle solution

Zanmik Shrine and its puzzles will let you get creative with Ultrahand.

1. As you enter Zanmik Shrine, drop off the ledge and glide down to the bottom of the shrine.

2. Grab one of the nearby platforms with Ultrahand and place a platform between the two electrical nodes. When they connect, the wheel will start turning.

3. Head around the fence and approach the ball pit. Activate Ultrahand and start digging through the balls to find a chest with a strong Zonaite longsword inside.

4. Your goal with the spinning wheel is to transfer a ball from the pit up to the bowl near the entrance to the shrine. There are several platforms around that you could probably use to build an elaborate scoop, but there’s a much easier way.

5. Attach a ball directly to the wheel. That’s it.

6. Use the nearby ladder or Ascend to head up to the higher floor and wait for the ball to arrive.

7. If you placed it correctly, it’ll roll straight down the chute and into the bowl to open the gate.

8. Head through to claim your Light of Blessing and exit.