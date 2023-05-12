The best early armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the best early armor locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already hard enough. Considering how many options there are and the difference in playstyles, it can be difficult to know exactly what to look for.

If you’re struggling with these questions, don’t fret, as we’ve collected the best early armor locations and combinations in Tears of the Kingdom to prepare you for the first few dozen trips across Hyrule. Also, while we’ll be covering all the basics and then some, don’t forget to upgrade your armor once you found the perfect set for you!

Best early armor set for Tears of the Kingdom

The first armor build we recommend for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom consists of two different sets. The purpose of the combination is to get you up to speed as soon as possible after you’re done with the tutorial in the Great Sky Island. While the initial garments you can get for Link are quite aesthetic, they won’t protect you for long once you’re out in the open world.

Here are the armor pieces you’ll need, their starting stats, and where to find them:

Hylian Hood

Skill : None.

: None. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: You can purchase it at Lookout Landing for 70 rupees.

Hylian Tunic

Skill : None.

: None. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: You can purchase it at Lookout Landing for 130 rupees.

Archaic Warm Greaves

Skill : Cold resistance.

: Cold resistance. Starting stats : 2 defense.

: 2 defense. How to get: You can find it on the Great Sky Island.

There’s no reason why you shouldn’t grab the Hylian set in Lookout Landing. It’s quite the fit for Link, and it also provides quite a bit of defense for your first dozen of Bokoblin camps and other enemy encounters in the short run.

That being said, you might not have enough rupees to get the whole set. I don’t recommend selling materials you’ve collected early on either, as you’ll probably need them for crafting or recipes. As such, I recommend relying on the Archaic Warm Greaves. They provide a decent enough defense, but they’ll also give you that much-needed cold resistance — especially if you’re kickstarting the main quest over at Rito Village.

Traveling armor build for Tears of the Kingdom

Once you start learning the ropes of the new Hyrule in the sequel, it’s time to start honing a bit further into Link’s capabilities. Mainly, gaining as much agility as possible, since you’ll be doing an awful lot of climbing to get everywhere. Sure, there are Zonai Devices to do, but that takes time, effort, and resources. In the beginning, you’re likely to traverse most spaces on foot.

Here are the armor pieces you’ll need, their starting stats, and where to find them:

Climber’s Bandanna

Skill : Climb speed up.

: Climb speed up. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: You can find it inside a chest in Ploymus Mountain Cave, located east of the Zora’s Domain, with the entrance being nearby Lulu Lake, right before Ploymus Mountain.

Climbing Gear

Skill : Climb speed up.

: Climb speed up. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: You can find it inside a chest in North Hyrule Plain Cave, located northeast of New Serenne Stable in North Hyrule Plain, which you can get to by following the main road from Lookout Landing towards Lindor’s Brow.

Archaic Warm Greaves

Skill : Cold resistance.

: Cold resistance. Starting stats : 2 defense.

: 2 defense. How to get: You can find it on the Great Sky Island.

This is the armor combination I used for several hours, and it was a blessing. Hills, mountains, caves — I climbed it all fast and without spending too much stamina along the way. Once more, since you’re likely to stumble upon cold environments sooner than later, you can rely on the Archaic Warm Greaves for a bit longer.

Once you actually get to Rito Village, you can get yourself an armor piece of the Snowquill set if you want, which also adds cold resistance. That way you’ll have your resistance maxed out thanks to the Archaic Warm Greaves, and you can leave the third remaining slot for a piece of the Climbing armor set. Once you’re out of the cold, feel free to mix and match however you like. But having at least two out of the three pieces of the Climbing get will go a long way.

Swimming armor set for Tears of the Kingdom

The Zora’s Domain will most likely be one of the first main regions you visit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In case you’ve forgotten, there’s a lot of swimming involved in that realm. Thankfully, the realm’s armor set will not only help, but also add some interesting abilities to Link’s roster.

Here are the armor pieces you’ll need, their starting stats, and where to find them:

Zora Helm

Skill : Swim speed up, as well as the ability to spin attack during swimming.

: Swim speed up, as well as the ability to spin attack during swimming. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: Inside a cave in the Floating Scales Island.

Zora Armor

Skill : Swim speed up, as well as the ability to swim up waterfalls.

: Swim speed up, as well as the ability to swim up waterfalls. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: Reward for the “Restoring the Zora armor” quest.

Zora Greaves

Skill : Swim speed up.

: Swim speed up. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: Inside a cave located behind a waterfall in the Ancient Zora Waterworks.

This is the first full armor set we’re mentioning here. Since getting all three pieces can be quite involved, feel free to head over to our dedicated page, where we explain how to get the Zora armor set in full.

The biggest draw of the set is the increase in swim speed. Swimming is, arguably, the most demanding task for Link in terms of stamina. The Zora’s Domain isn’t the only place where you’ll be struggling to get from one end of a lake or river to the other — even the Sky Islands have their own fair share of water obstacles. Swimming faster will streamline things greatly, so the sooner you can get your hands on this set, the better.

This set also lets Link swim up waterfalls, and those are also common outside of Zora’s Domain. There are multiple waterfalls across Hyrule — both on the surface level and on the way to Sky Islands as well. If you find yourself paragliding amongst clouds and you see a waterfall leading to a floating island, the Zora Armor will lift you up effortlessly, making exploration a breeze.

The Depths armor set for Tears of the Kingdom

The Depths is a scary place, and it’s going to take you a long time until you can activate all lightroots and have permanent light everywhere. Until you get there, you’ll have to get through multiple patches of land covered in gloom. While there are different ways to gain gloom resistance and fight back its secondary effects, one particular armor set will make navigation in the Depths a whole lot easier.

Here are the armor pieces you’ll need, their starting stats, and where to find them:

Miner’s Helm

Skill : Glow.

: Glow. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: Inside a chest around Abandoned Kara Kara Mine in the Depths.

Miner’s Top

Skill : Glow.

: Glow. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: Inside a chest around Daphnes Canyon Mine in the Depths.

Miner’s Trousers

Skill : Glow.

: Glow. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: Inside a chest around Hylia Canyon Mine in the Depths.

This is another full armor set, as the effects are greatly enhanced if you’re wearing all three pieces. As such, I recommend heading over to our dedicated page explaining how to find the Miner’s Armor set, as the locations can be quite difficult to spot without a few pointers.

In terms of looks, it is as steampunk as it gets. The Miner’s Armor set provides a solid defense for Link, but most importantly, makes him glow. With each new part you find, the beam of light emanating from him will only increase. It makes exploring the Depths a lot less daunting.

Here’s my broad recommendation: If you’re only going from point A to B trying to map the place, wear the full set. As soon as an enemy engages in combat, quickly pause and swap to some pieces from a different set, like from the Barbarian Armor set or Stealth Armor set. Also, this set pairs well with the Climbing Gear, especially since climbing trees and hills in the Depths has saved me countless times from being in contact with gloom-infested surfaces.

Damage armor set for Tears of the Kingdom

The best defense? A lot more offense than usual. The Barbarian Armor focuses on one crucial thing: increasing Link’s attack. The beloved set from Breath of the Wild is back, and remains as useful as ever.

Here are the armor pieces you’ll need, their starting stats, and where to find them:

Barbarian Helm

Skill : Attack up.

: Attack up. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: Inside a chest in Crenel Hills Cave.

Barbarian Armor

Skill : Attack up.

: Attack up. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: Inside a chest in Robred Dropoff Cave.

Barbarian Leg Wraps

Skill : Attack up.

: Attack up. Starting stats : 3 defense.

: 3 defense. How to get: You can find it inside a chest in Deepback Bay Cave.

This is another full set, and it’s kind of laborious to get all three pieces. Depending on the regions of Hyrule you’ve been exploring, some of the caves might be a bit farther than your usual routes. If you’re on the lookout for some pointers, here’s where to find the Barbarian Armor set.

There is a clear difference for wearing the full set as opposed to one or two pieces at a time, but if you’re facing enemies that attack with a specific element, mix-matching is more than encouraged. Remember, a higher attack applies to multiple situations. You can be cruising the Depths with two parts of the Miner’s Armor and one from the Barbarian Armor in order to keep the path clear while also dealing more damage than usual, for example, and that’s just one scenario.

Last but not least, I highly recommend visiting one of the Great Fairy Fountains to make the most out of the set, too.

Stealth armor set for Tears of the Kingdom

Here’s another set that makes a comeback from Breath of the Wild. The Stealth Armor set remains as useful as ever for those who prefer to sneak around enemies and stay undetected thanks to its focus on noise reduction.

Here are the armor pieces you’ll need, their starting stats, and where to find them:

Stealth Mask

Skill : Stealth up.

: Stealth up. Starting stats : 2 defense.

: 2 defense. How to get: You can purchase it at the clothing store in Kakariko Village for 500 rupees after the price reduction.

Stealth Chest Guard

Skill : Stealth up.

: Stealth up. Starting stats : 2 defense.

: 2 defense. How to get: You can purchase it at the clothing store in Kakariko Village for 700 rupees after the price reduction.

Stealth Tights

Skill : Stealth up.

: Stealth up. Starting stats : 2 defense.

: 2 defense. How to get: You can purchase it at the clothing store in Kakariko Village for 600 rupees after the price reduction.

It’s fairly easy to pay Kakariko Village a visit, which makes the set an enticing option early on. That being said, it’ll require some extra work on your end, as the armor initially goes for thousands of rupees per piece at the clothing store.

In order to get the price reduction, you first need to speak to Lasli, who’s sitting inside an open shack with a cooking pot in Kakariko Village at the coordinates (1909, -1003, 0127). Doing so kickstarts the “Gloom-borne Illness” side adventure, in which you’ll need to cook porridge with Hylian rice, fresh milk, wild greens, and at least one sundelion.

You can find sundelions across Hyrule Field and Eldin Canyon, as well as Sky Islands. I spotted one near a rock at the coordinates (-0351, -1365, 0028), southeast of the lake far south of Hyrule Field. As for the other ingredients, I followed the main road west from Kakariko Village and stumbled upon Nembis, a traveling merchant that had both rice and milk on sale. Lastly, you can use Hyrule Herb as the “wild green” of the recipe, which you’ll see pretty much anywhere.

Once you’ve gathered everything, put those four ingredients in a cooking pot, and take the Sunny Veggie Porridge to Lasli. After a few short cutscenes, you’ll be able to purchase the Stealth Armor at a much more budget-friendly price.