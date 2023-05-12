Mayatat Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayatat Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Canyon region.

Our guide will help you find the Mayatat Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “A Sliding Device” trial so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Mayatat Shrine location

Mayatat Shrine is located just east of the West Gerudo Ruins, on the northern border of the Gerudo Canyon region. Its exact location is (-3292, -2509, 0024).

Mayatat Shrine puzzle solution

The Mayatat Shrine mostly tasks you with using Ultrahand and Recall to ride various machines across a chamber full of quicksand.

1. In the first room, cross the sand to the ledge on the far side — the one with a single sled perched on it.

2. While standing on the sled, cast Recall on it, then ride it all the way up to the upper level. Head into the room on your left.

3. In here, if you walk on the sand, you get pushed back to the platform at the entrance of the room. Instead, you’ll need to use Ultrahand to fabricate some transportation. To your right, you’ll see a sled with a steering stick. Ahead, you’ll see two fans. Use Ultrahand to combine one of the fans with the sled, creating a makeshift pontoon. (If you can’t reach either fan, jumping to the platform closest to you can extend your reach.)

4. Use Ultrahand to place the pontoon in the sand, then hop on it. Pilot it left, and then take it right. On your right, you should see a platform with a set of stairs. Park the boat (you can ditch it). At the top of the stairs, you’ll find the Mayatat Shrine’s chest, which contains 10 arrows.

5. Glide across the chasm behind the chest to another platform containing a fan, a sled, and a steering stick. Use Ultrahand to assemble these into a second pontoon.

6. Ride the pontoon left to one final platform containing a sigil. Interact with it to complete the Mayatat Shrine and receive your Light of Blessing.