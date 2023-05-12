Soryotanog Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Soryotanog Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Desert, specifically in (or on top of) Gerudo Town.

Our guide will help you find the Soryotanog Shrine location and solve the Buried Light puzzle to earn the shrine’s treasure chests and Light of Blessing. You might not immediately notice the shrine in the small Gerudo Town area; it’s actually located on top of it. Don’t worry, we’ll show you.

Soryotanog Shrine location

Soryotanog Shrine is found within Gerudo Town in the Gerudo Desert at the coordinates (-3883, -2964, 0123).

Soryotanog is located at the very top of Gerudo Town, and you’ll have to use Ascend to get there. You’ll meet Riju in front of a fortress structure and a cutscene will play so you can see the area where the shrine is located. (It’s the tall rock structures.) Climb the stairs to the right of Riju and make your way into what looks to be her bedroom — her diary is on a desk. Use Ascend to move through the ceiling, and keep doing it until you reach the shrine.

Soryotanog Shrine puzzle solution

Soryotanog Shrine uses fans and mirrors in its puzzles. The fans are largely to get around and clear piles of sand covering key elements, while the mirrors are necessary to redirect light to open a locked gate. The Buried Light puzzle name makes sense now, huh?

1. Head forward into the first chamber. Use Ultrahand to pull the fan out of the pile of sand in the back-right corner of the room.

2. Hit the fan to activate it and blow away that pile of sand.

3. Grab the fan and bring it over to the piles of sand on the left side of the room.

4. Blow away the sand piles to reveal a treasure chest.

5. Open the chest to retrieve a small key.

6. Use the small key to open the door on the right-hand side of the room, near the sand pile where the fan originated.

7. Enter the room and bring your fan with you. Straight ahead, there’s another pile of sand with an object lodged in there. To get there, you’ll have to fight a Construct. Drop the fan to fight before moving on.

8. Grab your fan and head to the right side of the room to clear another sand pile. It’ll reveal a small opening. Drop the fan and head in.

9. Inside, there’s another pile of sand and another fan. Grab the fan using Ultrahand and clear the piles. There’s a Construct in one of them.

10. Defeat the Construct and take the dropped Fan Guster.

11. Place the fan on the floor with the wind pointing upward toward the ledge. Activate it and glide up to the next floor.

12. Hit the pile of sand blocking the cogwheel with the Fan Guster, which will blow away the sand.

13. The cogwheel will activate once it’s cleared. A gate will open to a treasure chest with 10 arrows inside.

14. Drop back down to the room, then through the secret passageway you came in from. You’re now back in the chamber where you fought the Construct.

15. Look up toward the other side of the room and you’ll see a ledge. Use Ascend to get to the next floor through that ledge.

16. Drop down to the next room. There’s a Construct on the elevated platform toward the back of the room. Defeat it.

17. Clear the sand piles.

18. You’ll clear a beam of light and a mirror device. Pick up the mirror and place it on top of the light source under the platform overhang.

19. Rotate the mirror so it’s pointing in the direction of the previous room.

20. Use Ascend to return to the platform where you entered the room and glide down to the other chamber.

21. Pick up the mirror on the floor using Ultrahand and place it into the beam of light.

22. Point the mirror to the orange lock mechanism above the door to unlock the gate.

23. Head through the gate and examine the sigil to complete the shrine and receive the Light of Blessing.