Wind Temple walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll need to conquer the Wind Temple, a dungeon in the form of a flying ship in the sky, after reuniting with Tulin and climbing up the sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as part of the Tulin of Rito Village quest.

You’ll be tasked with turning five (not four, like some of the other temples) of the gears to open the hatch on the ship. Tulin will be there to help, providing gusts of wind for the mechanisms to open.

Below, we walk through how to turn the five locks, and how to take down its boss, Colgera. While we list the turbine locks in a numbered order below, you do not have to do them in any specific order.

How to prepare for the Wind Temple dungeon

Before you start solving the lock puzzles in the Wind Temple, make sure you have some wood and flint on-hand, as you’ll need to melt large chunks of ice to get some optional loot.

You also need cold resistance potions and/or armor, as it’ll be quite cold outside of the temple. (The indoor parts of the temple are not cold, so you don’t need to worry about staying cold resistant while you solve the indoor parts of the puzzle.)

Activating the first turbine lock

Using the big wind current in the middle of the ship, glide up and to the north, landing on the tallest part of the ship.

Use Ultrahand on the doors to open them, and drop in, dodging the red lasers below. Because there’s a huge fan at the bottom of this structure, you’ll need to carefully open and close your glider to dodge the lasers, while making sure not to take fall damage.

This room has two ledges. The north ledge has the turbine that you need Tulin to hit with wind to make a gear turn and the southern ledge has a chest with a Soldier III blade inside.

Ride the current up and head back to the central area of the ship.

Activating the second turbine lock

Head north from the center of the ship to see two several locked rooms. Use Ultrahand to pull the lever, opening the door to the western room. Take out the construct inside to get a chest with an Opal inside.

Across this room to the east is another door with a lever, though the lever is broken. Use Ultrahand to fuse a nearby icicle to the broken lever, like so:

Open the door using the now-functional lever to get access to another turbine lock. Use Tulin’s gust on it and return to the central area.

Activating the third turbine lock

Jump off the east side of the ship, gliding down to the platforms and trampoline boats around. Note that there is a cannon on the side of the ship that will aim and fire at you, so make sure to dodge its shots.

Look for a door blocked off with icicles. We cleared away the icicles using a red chuchu jelly, but you can use bomb arrows, or whatever explosive attachments you may have to clear it away.

Right away, you’ll see a chest locked away far behind some bars on your left. Connect the icicles on the ceiling together with Ultrahand to create a long stick to attach and grab the chest with. Bring the chest back through the hole for a sapphire.

Turn around and take out the keese. Use Recall on the wheel to reverse it, allowing you to get on the other side. Fight the construct and use Ultrahand on the lever to open the door, but don’t leave the room yet.

Shoot an icicle off the ceiling with an arrow and attach it to the turning gears on the wall like so:

This will open the gate on the side, allowing you access to the third turbine lock. Turn it on and head back to the main area of the ship.

Extra optional chests

Using a trampoline off the east side of the ship or the wind current in the center, leap up here to get to Wind Temple 1F (you can also manually climb up, if you want):

Defeat the construct and jump on the ice until it breaks. Build a campfire (dropping wood and flint and then hitting it with a metal weapon) next to the ice block inside. Use Ultrahand to flip the lever and get a zonaite shield from the chest.

Ascend back up and run around the outside of 1F to the west side. Build another campfire by this ice block to get 10 arrows:

Activating the fourth turbine lock

Jump off the west side of the ship and head into this hole:

Defeat the construct on the left and avoid the red lasers by jumping and crouching to get a chest with a ruby.

Turn around and head to the right of the entrance you came into this room from, defeating the two keese. Melt the ice block with a campfire (as mentioned in the above optional chest section), to get a Zonai time bomb capsule and a portable pot capsule.

Use Tulin’s wind to jump across the icy gap and use Ultrahand on the lever to open the door outside on the right. Keep venturing in more to the left, taking out the long-necked construct. Once it’s dead, Ascend up.

Continue on and pick up the two stone slabs in the northern part of the room to get a chest with a Captain II reaper inside:

Head to the southern part of this room to see a windmill missing its blades. Ultrahand the four stone slabs on this floor to create a functional windmill like so:

Once it’s put together, use Tulin’s wind gust to open the gate and climb through.

Keep climbing up, take out the construct above, and use Tulin’s wind on the turbine lock. Head back to the main area once you’re done.

Activating the fifth turbine lock

The last lock is just chilling under the ship. Glide down from the east side, and you’ll notice a small platform with some lanterns to land on:

Fight the construct, activate the turbine with Tulin and head back up.

Colgera boss fight strategy

Before you start this boss fight, make sure you have lots of arrows on hand. We also recommend having over a dozen or so Aerocuda wings, as they are immensely helpful throughout the fight. Make sure you have enough cold resistance to last, as it will be very cold throughout your fight. You’ll also want to (as usual) make sure you have food to restore your health if things start to go wrong.

You’ll spend all of this boss fight in the air, firing arrows, which is why we recommend you have a ton. Luckily, as you draw your bow, time will slow down, allowing you to take accurate shots — while your stamina drains. When you stop gliding, you’ll regain large amounts of stamina at a time, so you can stay in the air throughout the whole fight.

Once you’re ready to take on the boss, interact with the altar at the center of the ship.

Colgera has several ice plates on its underside, which you’ll want to break open with arrows. Once they’re broken open, you can hit its weak point under the ice. Using aerocuda wings fused to your arrows makes them fly straighter, allowing you to easily hit the ice and weak points.

Colgera will fly in and out of portals, and you will take damage if it collides with you, so make sure to pan you camera around to look for where it may come from. Tulin will also shout things like, “Below you!” to help out.

After a bit, Colgera will fire the spikes on its top side, so you’ll have to glide and dodge them. You can use Tulin’s wind gust to help you dodge these spikes. Once the spikes are done, this will leave its top side open for more ice-breaking arrows.

After you destroy all three segments, Colgera will disappear and reappear for its second phase. The second phase is largely the same, but Colgera will now summon annoying tornados that you’ll need to avoid.

Once again, fire at the ice on Colgera’s underbelly to expose its weak points, and then hit the weak points. Using a 14-damage bow, we were able to break the ice in one shot when our arrow was combined with an aerocuda wing. If you’re quick with your aim, you can fire off two consecutive shots to break the ice and then immediately hit the weak point.

Repeat this for each of Colgera’s segments and it’ll be defeated in no time.

Once the boss is down, grab the Heart Container that lands in front of you, interact with the altar, and watch the cutscene that plays out.

You’ll now be able to use Tulin’s abilities around the map wherever you are, giving you a nice horizontal boost when gliding. The snowstorm that plagued the Hebra mountains is also gone now, so you can freely explore without it getting in your way.

When ready, it’s time to continue the Regional Phenomena quest — assuming you have other locations yet to complete.