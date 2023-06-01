‘Ruffian-infested Village’ quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

“Ruffian-infested Village” is one of many side adventures you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As you interact with NPCs around Hyrule, they’ll tell you about how worried they are about the pirates occupying Lurelin Village, and if it’ll ever return to normal. Head over to the Sifumim Shrine on the cliff overlooking Lurelin Village to meet Bolson and Rozel. They’ll tell you that they’re working on restoring the village, but every single pirate must be taken care of before they can start.

“Ruffian-infested Village” starting location

Travel to the Sifumim Shrine just outside of Lurelin Village, and talk to Bolson and Rozel to start the “Ruffian-infested Village” side adventure. The shrine’s exact coordinates are (2826, -3271, 0078), which is in the southeastern section of the Faron region.

How to defeat all the pirates in Lurelin Village

The one and only goal of this quest is to eliminate every pirate that is occupying the Lurelin Village. There are a total of 23 pirates which include Blue and Black Bokoblins, Black Moblins, Black Lizalfos, and a Black Boss Bokoblin. Before heading in to get rid of the pirate infestation, here are a few tips:

Bokoblins can’t swim — Lurelin Village is coastal, so there’s is a lot of water nearby. Certain enemies like Bokoblins will perish if they fall into a body of water, so be sure to launch them into the ocean to easily defeat them and save your resources.

— Lurelin Village is coastal, so there’s is a lot of water nearby. Certain enemies like Bokoblins will perish if they fall into a body of water, so be sure to launch them into the ocean to easily defeat them and save your resources. Upgrade your armor and health — With a non-upgraded armor set and nine hearts, we would take around four to five hearts per hit from the Black Bokoblins. If you’re not the most well-versed in combat, it may be helpful to upgrade your armor and health before taking on the challenge. Head to a Great Fairy to upgrade your armor, and visit a Goddess Statue with Light of Blessings in hand to increase the number of hearts you have.

— With a non-upgraded armor set and nine hearts, we would take around four to five hearts per hit from the Black Bokoblins. If you’re not the most well-versed in combat, it may be helpful to upgrade your armor and health before taking on the challenge. Head to a Great Fairy to upgrade your armor, and visit a Goddess Statue with Light of Blessings in hand to increase the number of hearts you have. Bring powerful weapons, shields, and bows — There are a lot of enemies in the area, which means your weapons, shield, and bows are likely to break at least one during the encounter. Bring along multiple of each, and the stronger the better.

— There are a lot of enemies in the area, which means your weapons, shield, and bows are likely to break at least one during the encounter. Bring along multiple of each, and the stronger the better. Gather a few explosive materials — The enemies are often clumped together, which make them perfect prey to AOE attacks. A well-placed bomb flower or elemental Chuchu jelly will help you deal a lot of damage to multiple enemies at once. Also, when you’re taking on the pirates on the ship, a bomb may send the Bokoblins off of the ship into the water, which will kill them instantly.

— The enemies are often clumped together, which make them perfect prey to AOE attacks. A well-placed bomb flower or elemental Chuchu jelly will help you deal a lot of damage to multiple enemies at once. Also, when you’re taking on the pirates on the ship, a bomb may send the Bokoblins off of the ship into the water, which will kill them instantly. Cook up some food — If you’re confident that you won’t take any damage, you might be able to skip this step, but since you’re facing off a lot of enemies, you may need to heal your health at some point.

Where is the last pirate in Lurelin Village?

You may have defeated a majority of the pirates occupying Lurelin Village, and you’re having a hard time finding the last pirate hiding away. One sneaky pirate is hiding inside of the Lurelin Village Well, which can be found on the north side of the village beside a stack of wooden boxes. Drop into the well to find one lone Bokoblin, and take them down to defeat all of the pirates.

“Ruffian-infested Village” rewards

You won’t receive any rewards after completing the side adventure yet, as everyone only just regained access to their homes. However, you will unlock the follow-up quest, “Lurelin Village Restoration Project,” where you’ll receive a ton of goodies that are worthwhile.