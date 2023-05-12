How to get the Zora Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll find the first piece of the Zora Armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during the “Sidon of the Zora” main story quest — that one alone lets you climb waterfalls just as it did in Breath of the Wild. The other pieces take a bit more work to find.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Zora armor guide will help you find all three pieces of the Zora armor set: the Zora Armor, Zora Greaves, and Zora Helm.

Zora Armor chest piece location

Once you reach Zora’s Domain, you’ll be able to finish the “Sludge-Covered Statue” main quest and start the “Sidon of the Zora” main quest. When you meet Sidon’s fiancée, Lady Yona, in the Zora’s Domain infirmary, she’ll say she’s got the Zora Armor for you, but needs an ancient arowana to repair it. This starts the “Restoring the Zora Armor” main quest.

You can source this fish either by finding Dento, as Yona suggests, or returning to the Great Sky Island, both of which are outlined in more detail on our ancient arowana locations page.

Wherever you collect the ancient arowana, return it to Yona in Misha’s Court, and she’ll give you the Zora Armor chest piece.

The armor (the chest piece) gives you the ability to swim up waterfalls.

Zora Greaves location

After you complete the “Sidon of the Zora” main quest, head to Zora’s Domain and speak with Yona again. She’ll want to give you the Zora Greaves as a reward for your efforts, but she won’t be able to pinpoint where they are — just that they’re in the Ancient Zora Waterworks. This starts the “A Token of Friendship” side quest.

Head to the Ancient Zora Waterworks through the whirlpool in the East Reservoir Lake to the east of Zora’s Domain.

Drop through the hole at the bottom of the waterworks to find a Stone Talus. You don’t have to fight it, but it’ll drop a lot of valuable ore when you defeat it, along with a luminous Stone Talus heart.

To the southwest of where you fight it, look for a cave behind a waterfall. You’ll find a chest with the Zora Greaves inside up some stairs behind that waterfall at (3585, 0247, -0103).

The greaves (pants) increase your swim speed.

Zora Helm location

Back in Zora’s Domain, you’ll find two Zora named Khira and Chroma complaining about being unable to find the Zora Helm. Listening to them starts “The Never-Ending Lecture” side quest.

The fish Khira and Chroma were talking about is not an actual fish, but rather a place — specifically the Floating Scales Island that you visited during the “Clues to the Sky” main quest. Fast travel to Ihen-a Shrine and then paraglide east to land on the island.

Head southeast to the fish’s tail, and then stand along the edge on the north side. Look back up along the fish’s side to spot a small cave just below the surface. Paraglide (or climb) down into it to find the chest with the Zora Helm inside at (4094, 0529, 0586).

The helm adds a spin attack when you’re swimming.