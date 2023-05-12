There are many physics puzzles scattered around The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, all tied to Hyrule’s Hudson Construction. Addison, an overworked employee of Hudson Construction, has been put up to too high of expectations from his boss — leaving a bunch of unfinished structures around Hyrule.

That’s where Link comes in; in exchange for helping Addison, you’ll get small rewards and the joy of helping a fellow worker.

What are Hudson Construction puzzles in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Hudson Construction puzzles are small physics puzzles found all around Hyrule. The general goal of each of these is to help Addison — one of the construction workers — with whatever his task is. Our first task was helping him prop up a Hudson Construction sign, for instance.

How to solve Addison’s Hudson Construction puzzles in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

All of the puzzles are different. The first puzzle we found, found at (-063, 0382, 0021), is simple: When Addison lets go of the sign, it falls to the side. There are a few sets of construction material nearby to keep the sign held upright — this particular sign just needs one piece of lumber added to keep it from falling over, like so:

The next of Addison’s puzzles we found was essentially the same sign, but taller. The solution there was similar, but the lumber needed a base created by more lumber to add height and stability.

You’ll want to look at how the sign will likely fall in order to judge how to best support it. First, go look at what materials you’re supplied with. The pile of stuff will always be nearby. The key element is that you’ll want to be creating a base for your structure so that your supports will stay upright with the added weight of the sign — usually, you’ll use lumber or wooden panels for that. Use Ultrahand extensively to create strong supports! A good base will keep anything upright.

Some puzzles offer less to work with than others; we found one sign with a base that needed to be weighted down with a rock, rather than needing to be propped up. The signs themselves (and sometimes their bases) are essentially hints on how to solve them, so do take care to inspect them.

The good news is that you get unlimited tries, so there’s no harm in being experimental.

Addison’s Hudson Construction puzzle rewards

Rewards can be small but helpful — one puzzle gets you 20 rupees, a bomb flower, and Biting Meaty Rice Balls, which grants low-level attack enhancements in cold places, where this particular puzzle is located. Another puzzle gives 20 rupees, Spicy Mushroom Rice Balls, and a Puffshroom. It’s not the biggest reward, but it’ll do!