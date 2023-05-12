Where to find the Miner’s Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Navigating the Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a dangerous (and dark) proposition. Luckily, there’s an armor set that will help you out — the Miner’s Armor set makes Link glow.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Miner’s Armor guide will help you find all three pieces of the Miner’s armor set: the Miner’s Top, Miner’s Trousers, and Miner’s Helm.

Miner’s Armor set Old Map locations

While you’re exploring the Sky Islands in Tears of the Kingdom, you will find Old Maps in chests. Picking one up puts an X on your map pointing to the location of a chest elsewhere in the world (or Sky, or Depths).

Three Old Maps show you the location of the three parts of the Miner’s Armor set. Just note: You do not have to find the Old Map to find its corresponding chest.

Miner’s Top Old Map location

The Old Map that leads to the Miner’s Top is found in a chest in the West Hebra Sky Archipelago in the northwest. Look for a small island on the northern edge of the archipelago to find the chest at (-3860, 2921, 0747).

Miner’s Trousers Old Map location

The Old Map leading to the Miner’s Trousers is also on the West Hebra Sky Archipelago. On the large island right around (-3850, 2728, 0544), you’ll have to fight a Flux Construct 1. When it’s defeated, it’ll drop a chest with the Old Map.

Miner’s Helm Old Map location

The Old Map that points to the Miner’s Helm is on the northern- and westernmost island in the Rising Island Chain above the Hebra Mountains. You’ll find the chest with the Miner’s Helm Old Map at (-3490, 3518, 0930)

Miner’s Armor chest piece location

When you head into the Depths, you’ll find the X that Old Map put on your map to the west-southwest of Iayusus Lightroot in Daphnes Canyon Mine (which is directly underneath Mount Daphnes on the Surface).

There’s a whole structure there, but you’re looking for a chest at the very top. It’s under a small stone roof at (-1075, -0558, -0514), and contains the Miner’s Top.

Miner’s Armor legs piece location

The Old Map from the Flux Construct will place an X on your map to the west-southwest of Koradat Lightroot in the Hylia Canyon Mine.

From the natural bridge just south of Koradat Lightroot, paraglide down and to the west. You’ll find another ruin there. You’ll find the chest with the Miner’s Trousers along the southwest edge of the mine surrounded by poes at (-1287, -2250, -0707).

Miner’s Armor head piece location

The X from the Old Map is just a little northeast of Tatayam Lightroot in Abandoned Kara Kara Mine (a bit west from the Great Abandoned Central Mine).

Turn to the northeast from the lightroot, and the chest containing the Miner’s Helm is in the center of the circular ruins directly ahead of you at (-3230, -2476, -0475).