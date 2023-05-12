Rakashog Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Rakashog Shrine is a shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s East Gerudo Sky Archipelago region.

Our guide will help you find the Rakashog Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “A Reflective Device” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Rakashog Shrine location

The Rakashog Shrine is found within the East Gerudo Sky Archipelago region, southwest of the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago. Its exact location is (-1715, -2119, 1149).

Rakashog Shrine puzzle solution

The Rakashog Shrine’s “A Reflective Device” trial mostly tasks you with using Ultrahand to position a series of mirrors to aim beams of light at sensors that unlock gates.

1. In the first room of Rakashog Shrine, you’ll see a large beam of light pouring down from the ceiling. Walk past the beam and you’ll see a yellow hexagonal light sensor above a locked gate and a mirror on the floor to the left of the gate.

2. Using Ultrahand, grab the mirror and pull it into the beam of light, then rotate it so the light beam is reflected toward the sensor, opening the gate.

3. Head to the next room — you can leave the first mirror behind — for another light-reflecting puzzle. Using Ultrahand, grab the mirror and pass it through the small opening in the bars into the vertical beam of light, and rotate it so the light beam is reflected at the sensor on the right wall.

4. Move forward into the next room, again leaving the mirror that you just used behind (it should have fallen to the floor after letting go with Ultrahand, but will be in the perfect position for the next puzzle).

5. Use Ultrahand again to grab a mirror and angle the beam of light downward at a sensor on the floor. This will activate a platform that moves up and down. Ride that platform up to the top and you’ll see another light sensor, a gate with a treasure chest behind it, another mirror, and a large block that can be moved with the Ultrahand.

6. To the left of that is a room a light beam pouring down from the ceiling where two Construct guards are patrolling. Defeat them both to acquire a Mirror Club, which can be useful for angling Rakashog Shrine’s light beams with a little more finesse.

7. Take the moving platform down, bringing a mirror down with you. Using the beam of light emitting from the second room, use Ultrahand to angle a beam of light upward at a 45-degree angle, aiming it the light sensor above Link. If you can’t get the angle quite right, don’t worry — there’s still a mirror above you and the movable block that will aid in reflecting the light beam.

8. Head back up, using the remaining mirror and block to aim the light beam at the sensor. The gate will unlock and open access to Rakashog Shrine’s chest, which contains a large Zonai charge.

9. Return to the room where the Constructs were patrolling. Just one more light beam puzzle to solve. There are two mirrors in here; position one directly beneath the overhead light beam, then the other to reflect the reflected light beam at the final light sensor. (You can also equip the Mirror Club here to angle the light.)

10. After the gate unlocks, head into the next room and interact with the sigil to complete the Rakashog Shrine and receive your Light of Blessing.