Kadaunar Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kadaunar Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Canyon Sky region.

Our guide will help you find the Kadaunar Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through “Water Makes a Way” to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Kadaunar Shrine location

The Kadaunar Shrine is found within the Eldin Canyon Sky region. The exact coordinates are (1883, 1202, 1251).

We accessed this chain of islands by first going to the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. If you haven’t unlocked the tower yet, check out our guide to the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. Once you unlock the tower, you can launch into the air above the sky island archipelago and access the Kadaunar Shrine.

Kadaunar Shrine puzzle solution

Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker might remember dumping pots of water onto lava in Dragon Roost Cavern. In Kadaunar Shrine, you’ll relive the good old days and solve a puzzle by hosing lava down with water to create walkways.

1. Walk down to the giant pool of lava. Hit the hydrant to turn it on.

2. Use Ultrahand to pick up the hydrant and move it gradually across the lava as it spews water. It will turn sections of the lava into solidified rock Link can jump on called lava slabs.

3. Create a bunch of lava slabs by moving the hydrant across the water with Ultrahand. At this point, you can either jump from platform to platform to cross the lava as we did, or you can use Ultrahand to adhere pieces of solidified rock together to make a bridge.

4. After crossing the lava pool, look to your left. You will see a chest on a raised ledge with lava in front. Either move the bridge you made or make a new one by adhering pieces of rock together using Ultrahand.

5. Use the bridge as a walkway to get to the chest. The chest contains a strong construct bow. Then leave by walking back over the bridge you made or jumping and gliding across the small pool of lava in front of the chest.

6. Directly across from where you got the chest, there is an area blocked off by a large rock. Use the Fuse ability to combine a lava slab with a weapon and swing it at the rock to break it. (We don’t know if this works with every weapon. We combined a lava slab with a cobble crusher and that did the trick.)

7. Enter the next room. You will see two hydrants. Activate one and use Ultrahand to start making lava slabs.

8. You might notice this is actually a lava river. When you make a slab it will flow in the opposite direction of the end of the shrine. Make a lot of slabs and wait for one to float close to the platform you’re standing on.

9. Wait until a slab floats close enough so you can jump on it. Use the Recall ability and then jump on the slab. The lava slab will travel in the opposite direction and take you to the other end of the room. (You can also can probably jump on the slab first, and then use Recall, but this is how we completed the shrine.)

10. Jump off the lava slab and go claim your Light of Blessing.