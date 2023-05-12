How to get the Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Is Link really Link without the Master Sword? Link’s iconic weapon makes a triumphant in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while figuring out where to find the Master Sword isn’t as straightforward as you may hope, it is a task you can start on fairly early on.

There are a large number of strong weapons to find early on in Tears of the Kingdom, yet none are more trustworthy than the Master Sword; tracking down its location is key. This page explains the step-by-step process to find the Master Sword location, and what you’ll need to add it to your collection.

My only request is that, if you must Fuse items with the Master Sword, you do so responsibly. The thing has a reputation to uphold, after all.

Where to find the Master Sword location

The Master Sword isn’t found in a static location as it was in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but rather on the head of a dragon who roams Hyrule.

At a glance, here’s what you’ll need to do to get your hands on the Master Sword:

Find the Light Dragon.

Figure out how to hop on the Light Dragon’s back to ride it.

Retrieve the weapon stuck on its head. For this, you’ll need two full stamina wheels. Note that yellow stamina wheels, which are usually gained from meals cooked with Endura Carrots, don’t work for this task.

Let’s get into specifics.

Where is the Light Dragon location in Hyrule?

There are multiple dragons located in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. One in particular, the Light Dragon, constantly circles the entirety of Hyrule’s skies.

As such, there are two ways of finding the Light Dragon. The first way is to get through the Lost Woods and reach the Korok Forest. Once there, you need to help the Deku Tree by defeating Phantom Ganon. Emerge victorious, and after a chat with the Deku Tree, you’ll have access to the “Recovering the Hero’s Sword” main quest.

This is the quest for the Master Sword, and thankfully, the Deku Tree will mark the location of the Light Dragon on your map. As long as you select the quest in your Adventure Log, you’ll see where the dragon is at all times, which is of great help.

The second way is, plain and simple, to stumble upon the dragon as you’re roaming around the map. It’s not required to have the related quest in order to find it. Thankfully, the Light Dragon is always on the surface level, so you don’t need to go up to the Sky Islands or underneath to The Depths. The creature doesn’t tend to fly too high either, so you will be able to spot it from the ground without much trouble.

For reference, the Light Dragon has primarily white and yellow colors, and the face has a standout shape compared to the other dragons. For some added signals that you’re looking at the correct one, it has a blue aura coming from its head, signalizing the Master Sword. If you want to be totally sure, you can also activate the in-game camera and zoom in, and you should see “Light Dragon” pop up in the prompt.

How to jump on the Light Dragon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike in Breath of the Wild, Link is able to ride on the back of dragons in Tears of the Kingdom. This is done simply by landing on their bodies, from where you can easily move on top of them. (For dragons that have a specific element, you’ll be wise to have the proper elemental resistance. You do not need any such resistance for the Light Dragon.)

If you spot the dragon out in the wild, either by chance or because you have the quest marker active, I recommend fast traveling to the nearest Skyview Tower. Then, activate the tower to lift Link up to the air, and paraglide toward the Light Dragon.

In the case that any nearby towers are quite far from the dragon you’re attempting to reach, you can always attempt to get to a Sky Island. If you happen to see any sky rocks falling to the ground, use your Recall ability and hop on them to gain altitude. Then, you can jump off the island and bust out your paraglider to get close to the dragon.

The dragon’s movement is quite slow, but if at any point you fall off from its back, quickly opening your paraglider will lift you upwards again, as there are wind currents surrounding the dragon’s body.

How to get the Master Sword and how it works

Once you’ve made it to the Light Dragon’s back, you’ll see the Master Sword is on its head. Walk toward it. Once you’re close, go ahead and press the button prompt to start a sequence to retrieve the weapon.

As mentioned, you’re going to need at least two green stamina wheels in order to pull it off. The sequence itself is fairly simple, as you just need to hold down the button while Link attempts to grab the Master Sword. If you don’t have enough stamina, the sequence will end abruptly, and the Light Dragon will shake you off. Again, yellow stamina wheels don’t count here — you’re going to need to upgrade your stamina by exchanging Lights of Blessing at Goddess Statues.

If you have at least two full green stamina wheels, complete the sequence to add the Master Sword to your inventory. There’ll be an important story cutscene, and afterward, the weapon will be yours.

I know what you’re probably wondering, and sadly, the Master Sword doesn’t have infinite weapon durability in Tears of the Kingdom. After extended use, you’ll see a prompt saying that the Master Sword is running low on energy, and you’ll have to wait until it recharges in order to wield it again.