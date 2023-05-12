Don’t miss Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s best early shield

The best defense may be a good offense, but in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a strong shield might just save your life. Fortunately, you don’t have to search Hyrule far and wide to secure the Royal Shield, one of the best early game shields in Tears of the Kingdom.

Players can find the Royal Shield in a buried treasure chest in the southwest corner of Central Hyrule. The location is west of Hopper Pond and almost directly south of Riogok Shrine in Hyrule Field. Its specific coordinates are (-1454, -1772, 0147). All you need is Link’s Ultrahand ability to pull it from the ground.

The Royal Shield of Tears of the Kingdom is just like the Royal Shield from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that players could get through Selmie’s shield-surfing minigame.

The Royal Shield has a 55 strength and 29 durability rating. It’s made of metal and will attract lightning if equipped during a thunderstorm, and will sink in water. Like other weapons and shields in Tears of the Kingdom, it degrades and will break, but is still worth going out of your way early on to acquire.