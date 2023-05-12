Where to find ancient arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding ancient arowana is required as part of the main story in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You need to offer one up to Sidon’s fiancée, Lady Yona, in Zora’s Domain as part of the “Sidon of the Zora” main quest, in order to get the first piece of Zora Armor.

Ancient arowana locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

From the start of the game, we recommend two places to find ancient arowana.

The easiest is to head to the ponds on the Great Sky Island (where you started off in the game). We found plenty in the small floating ponds north and east of the Nachoya Shrine.

Alternatively, you can listen to Yona’s instructions, which is to seek out Dento, the blacksmith on the east side of Zora’s Domain, for a lead on where to find one.

He’ll point you to Mipha’s Court near the peak of Ploymus Mountain. You can warp to the Ihen-a Shrine to get close.

From there, climb up the long stairway heading southwest. You’ll find at least one ancient arowana in the pool at the top.

Wherever you collect the ancient arowana, return it to Yona in Misha’s Court, and she’ll give you the Zora Armor chest piece (granting you the ability to swim up waterfalls) and allow you to continue the Zora’s Domain story quest — which eventually concludes at the Water Temple.