Autobuild is one of many abilities you can unlock in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It allows you to quickly recreate vehicles without manually building them using Ultrahand, whether from a history of your previous creations or “blueprints” such as Schema Stones.

How to unlock Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding Autobuild requires you to venture into the Depths — so if you haven’t already, we recommend you start the “Camera Work in the Depths” quest to become acquainted with the subterranean realm, which also teaches you how to light up the Depths so you can safely explore.

Continue playing Robbie and Josha’s questline and you’ll eventually unlock “A Mystery in the Depths.” If it doesn’t appear for you as you progress, try completing one of the Temples as part of the Regional Phenomena quest to see if that helps. Whenever you do get around to “A Mystery in the Depths”, it asks you to follow the direction of the statues are pointing in the Depths, taking you to where you find Autobuild.

However, it also appears possible you can go straight to the location the quest takes you to to unlock Autobuild without that quest — so if you’re keen, feel free to head straight there.

(Either way, if you want to explore the Depths with the utmost confidence, then it might be worth looking into the Miner’s Armor set at some point, granting Link a useful Glow when equipped.)

Where to find the Great Abandoned Central Mine location

Wherever you start in the Depths, you must visit the Great Abandoned Central Mine, which is located within the Central Hyrule Depths at coordinates -0781, -1886, -0523.

We recommend activating the Iayusus Lightroot in the Central Hyrule Depths — which is close to where you must find Robbie’s location as part of the “Camera Work in the Depths” quest.

After that, head south to the Nihcayam Lightroot next.

From there, continue south, past the Grove of Time (there are a few enemy camps along the way — whether you engage or not is up to you!) until you come across a great temple-like structure.

Proceed inside the Great Abandoned Central Mine, and you’ll find a Researcher and a Steward Construct. Doing so will grant you the Autobuild ability.

You’ll then be tasked with repairing two objects on two pedestals on either side of the stairs, a not-so-subtle tutorial on the advantages of using Autobuild.

Repair one manually using Ultrahand by fixing together the wheels to the body, and then using the Autobuild’s History feature, you can repair the other provided you are near the required components. (If you aren’t near the resources you need, you’ll then have to dip into your zonaite stores to finish the job.)

Once done, you’ll then be introduced to Master Kohga, Leader of the Yiga Clan, followed by a boss battle.

In this fight with Kohga, they will use a variety of vehicles in a small arena. Keep on the move as the vehicle drives around — it will move fairly slowly — and use projectiles such as arrows, spears or bomb flowers on Kohga to immobilize them. When stunned, use a sword or other melee weapon to knock down their health even further.

Repeat this through various types of vehicles until the battle is over. Master Kohga will then declare they are going to the Southwestern Abandoned Mine, starting the Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan quest, and you’ll receive a Huge Crystallized Charge as your reward.

Whether you continue straight there, or want to play around with your newly unlocked Autobuild ability first, is your call. Elsewhere, if you have completed the “A Mystery in the Depths” quest, you can now start unlocking more Purah Pad upgrades, including the Travel Medallion and Hero’s Path.