Where to find the Climbing Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Climbing Armor set is one of the most agile armor sets in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Similarly to the Barbarian Armor, the set makes a comeback from Breath of the Wild — although the steps to find all three pieces are vastly different. Still, if you want to make the act of climbing as fast as possible, this is your best option.

Bear in mind that you’re likely to hear about the armor naturally during your travels. An NPC shared a hint about one of the pieces, for example, and you may come across treasure maps related to this armor set as well. That said, you can skip the busywork; you don’t need to find such info in-game to open the chests containing the Climbing Armor.

This guide explains where to find the Climbing Armor set locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so you can get up to (the highest possible) speed.

Climbing Armor chest piece location

You can find the Climbing Gear inside the North Hyrule Plain Cave at the coordinates (-1188, 0646, 0072), which is northwest of Lookout Landing, in between the main road that converges from Carok Bridge to North Hyrule Plain. If you’re heading to New Serenne Stable, take a detour to the right to find the entrance on the side of a hill.

As soon as you hop inside, you’ll be greeted by two Like Likes. Yikes. If you haven’t fought one yet, I recommend keeping your distance and going for a bait-and-switch approach.

Get near them until they open their mouths and you see a glowing lump, which is their weak point. Attacking the weak point will stun them, giving you a chance to continue damaging them.

If you do get swallowed, though, you won’t lose that much health. But it’s best to avoid it. Also, if a Like Like spits boulders at you, activate Recall to rewind the throw and send it back to them.

Next, you’ll have to climb up. I found the left wall to be a much more approachable — if you get into the water you’ll slip, so you’ll have to rely on your jumps or find a way to dry Link’s clothes (making a campfire can help if you’re really struggling).

The key is to keep heading upward until you stumble upon two waterfalls. You’ll find a Horriblin guarding them, which you can take down by using Recall once they throw a rock at you, similarly to the Like Like. You can then attack them while they’re stunned on the ground. Also, your bow will work just fine as well.

You’ll then end up on a path to the right side of the cave. There are two waterfalls to your left, one at the bottom and one above it.

Jump into the water and swim across the waterfall that's on the top, as the chest room is on the other side of it. You can use Ultrahand to scan the environment, too, and you’ll be able to spot the chest.

Once on the other side, go ahead and open it to grab the Climbing Gear. This armor piece has 3 defense, and increases your climbing speed.

Climbing Armor legs piece location

You can find the Climbing Boots inside Upland Zorana Byroad at the coordinates (2858, 0354, 0227), which is a cave located west of the Zora’s Domain, north of Ralis Pond and east of the Zora River on the map.

This cave can be fairly confusing at first, but here’s the main route toward the armor (you’re then free to explore the rest on your own!). The first large room, which has a small pool of water, converges into two paths.

The one on the left has a Like Like covered in rocks, guarding a passage while hanging from the left wall. The one on the right, which is where we’re heading, has another Like Like covered in rocks, and there’s a gap in the wall from which you can get to it.

Either take the enemy down or continue marching on. You’re going to end up in a path down below with a vine wall on the other end.

If you have any sharp weapon with you, like a sword or an axe, you can just cut your way through. If not, a bomb flower will be of help — if you don’t have any, I spotted a few around the cave. (As mentioned in our beginners tips guide, you can use Ultrahand to scan the environment for them!).

Next, you’ll see a flooded room with statues and ruins. It may seem daunting, but the task here is fairly straightforward. Make your way across, either by swimming or by hopping on the ruin structures to stay afloat, and get to the other end.

There, you’ll see a door. Use Ultrahand to grab it, and then slide it upwards.

Doing so will empty the room from most of the water. Unlike other similar contraptions in other caves, you don’t need to use Recall in order for the door to stay fixed in place. Hold it upwards until the water is gone. You’re free to drop it down again afterward.

From here, you’re free to explore the room and loot whatever you might have missed. There are new doors that you can access now without the flood, and the one with the Climbing Armor chest inside is underneath the staircase to the right side of the door you just lifted.

Go through the entrance and into the room, where you’ll find the chest with the Climbing Boots inside. This armor piece has 3 defense, and increases your climbing speed.

Climbing Armor head piece location

You can find the Climber’s Bandanna head piece inside Ploymus Mountain Cave at the coordinates (3663, 0539, 0272), which is east of the Zora’s Domain. As you’re climbing toward Mipha Court at the peak, you’ll naturally come across Lulu Lake.

This cave’s layout is simple, but navigating it is quite cumbersome. You’ll have to climb on the multiple surfaces in front of you to get to the other end. Similarly to the caves above, since it’s likely that Link will be wet from either the rain or the lake nearby, he’ll be prone to slip during climbing.

As such, I recommend that you leave this head piece for last, as you’ll greatly benefit from have that double boost to climb speed from the Climbing Boots and Climbing Gear. Once you’re equipped, it’s a matter of patience. I recommend starting on the left side of the cave, grabbing onto walls, climbing for a bit, and immediately jumping to the side of the next ledge.

There are a few times where you’ll see a rock that you can stand on in between ledges. If one of the ledges seems far away, try the one on the opposite side, which is a rule of thumb that saved me a few times in this cave.

When you can, move to the right side of the cave, and then paraglide to the left side once more. As you’re approaching the farther end, you’ll see a larger ledge than usual. You can climb to the wall that’s to the left of it, and then jump to the ledge from there.

After the last climb, you’ll be on the high ground. All that is left to do is to get through an open passage to your right, which leads straight into the treasure room. The chest inside has the Climber’s Bandanna. This armor piece has 3 defense, and increases your climbing speed. That’s the entire Climbing Armor set!