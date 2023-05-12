How to use rockets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Rockets are a new Zonai device that let you launch into the sky and speed up a vehicle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Rockets may seem slightly one-dimensional, but if you use them creatively, you’ll change the way you traverse Hyrule. Continue reading to find out how to use rockets and learn about some methods you might not have thought about.

How to use the rocket in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The two main methods of using the rocket in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are through Ultrahand and Fuse.

Using rockets with Ultrahand

The main function of the rocket while using Ultrahand is to launch your contraption vertically or horizontally. Attach a rocket to your creation with the tip of the rocket pointing in your desired direction. Board your craft and swing at the rocket to blast off!

Rockets don’t necessarily have to be used to transport yourself — they can be used to launch objects to a location or at enemies. Of course, this will be a little finicky as you’ll have to accurately aim the object, and if you’re doing this mid-combat, you might not have enough time to properly aim. If you see a Korok trying to return to their friend, but their friend is maybe a smidge too far for you, try sending them off with a rocket! If they don’t make it to their destination, you can always try again later.

Using rockets with Fuse

The other method of using rockets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is through Fuse. You can combine the rocket with either a weapon, shield, or arrow, but the main combination to focus on is the rocket shield. To use the rocket shield, hold out the shield by pressing “ZL” on your controller, and watch Link become a one-man space crew as he soars into the sky.

Where to get rockets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Rockets, along with other Zonai devices, can be found near Yiga Clan bases in the Depths and varying locations across all three layers of Hyrule. Here are a few guaranteed rocket locations that we know of, so far:

Device Dispenser to the west of Tarrey Town

Oromuwak Shrine

Once we find out more about where you can find rockets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll update this guide with their locations.