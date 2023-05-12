Where to find the Archaic Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Shortly after the introduction to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the events that set the story into motion, Link will wake up on the Great Sky Island wearing just his Hylian underpants. Not far from where he wakes up, you’ll find the Archaic Legwear, but the matching top is nowhere to be seen. And you won’t find it for a while.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Archaic Tunic guide will help you finally convince Link to put on a shirt.

Archaic Tunic location

A bit southeast of In-Isa Shrine on the Great Sky Island, you’ll find the entrance to Pondside Cave at (0170, -1634, 1379). As (likely) your first cave, you’ll find a lot to do inside like collecting brightbloom seeds, mining some ore, and killing your first Bubbulfrog.

Follow the cave to the northeast. At the far end of the cave, you’ll see the exit on your right. Instead, take a left to find a chest at (0239, -1558, 1364) containing the Archaic Tunic.

If you happen to approach from the direction of Nachoyah Shrine, you’ll find the other entrance to Pondside Cave northwest of the shrine at (0261, -1558, 1364) and the chest will be on your right as you enter.

Is there an Archaic Warm Tunic in Tears of the Kingdom?

To the best of our knowledge, there is no Archaic Warm Tunic on the Great Sky Island or anywhere else in Hyrule. If you’re looking for armor to grant cold resistance, though, there is one other piece on the Great Sky Island: the Archaic Warm Greaves that we mentioned in our beginner’s guide. You’ll find them by opening a chest inside a massive tree by the Bottomless Cave.