The Dragon’s Tears geoglyph locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Among the many changes to the surface of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are mysterious, glowing geoglyphs that have appeared on large swaths of the landscape. Hidden somewhere within each of these designs is a small puddle of light containing a Tear of the Dragon.

Each Tear contains a Memory from Hyrule’s distant past that fleshes out the stories of Zelda, Rauru, Sonia, and Ganondorf once you find and interact with the Tear. Finding every Tear will also reveal the location of The Master Sword (possibly well before the main story will, depending on the order in which you tackle things) and give some insight into the Blood Moon.

Finding all 12 Tears is part of “The Dragon’s Tears’” main quest. But in order to unlock this quest, you’ll first have to find Impa and complete the “Impa and the Geoglyphs” quest. We’ll walk you through where to find each geoglyph, the Dragon Tear locations, and how to start “The Dragon’s Tears’” quest.

Every Dragon Tear and Memory location

There are 11 geoglyphs around Hyrule’s Surface and 12 Tears of the Dragon Memories to find — the 12th Dragon Tear is not associated with a geoglyph and only shows up when you’ve found the other 11. The geoglyphs depict various figures, items, and places from Hyrule’s history, which are related to the Memory each glyph unlocks.

Tear of the Dragon #1

Memory: Where Am I?

Where Am I? Coordinates: (-0385, 0200, 0957)

(-0385, 0200, 0957) Dragon Tear location: In Rauru’s left eye.

The first geoglyph you’ll find depicts Rauru. To get there, head to Sinakawak Shrine and New Serenne Stable, then head north. Find Impa in the field to start the “Impa and the Geoglyphs” quest to locate the geoglyph and unlock your first Memory.

Tear of the Dragon #2

Memory: An Unfamiliar World

An Unfamiliar World Coordinates: (-2550, 1888, 0319)

(-2550, 1888, 0319) Dragon Tear location: At the top of the gatehouse in the center of the castle.

The fastest way to get to this geoglyph, which depicts Rauru and Sonia’s castle, is to launch yourself out of the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower and head northwest.

Tear of the Dragon #3

Memory: Mineru’s Counsel

Mineru’s Counsel Coordinates: (1828, 0737, 0089)

(1828, 0737, 0089) Dragon Tear location: Toward the top of the Purah Pad screen.

Head to Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower or Kadaunar Shrine and then fly south-southeast toward the Lanayru Wetlands to find the geoglyph depicting Zelda’s Purah Pad.

Tear of the Dragon #4

Memory: The Gerudo Assault

The Gerudo Assault Coordinates: (0695, -1309, 0053)

(0695, -1309, 0053) Dragon Tear location: In a copse of trees along the Molduga’s back.

Either the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower or Gutanbac Shrine on the Great Sky Island will get you close to the geoglyph of a Molduga. You won’t be able to see the tear location from the sky, since the trees blocks your view.

Tear of the Dragon #5

Memory: A Show of Fealty

A Show of Fealty Coordinates: (-3178, 1699, 0418)

(-3178, 1699, 0418) Dragon Tear location: On a high cliff on Ganondorf’s shoulder.

The geoglyph depicting a kneeling Ganondorf is found in the Gerudo Highlands along the northern edge of the Gerudo Desert. It’s about halfway between the Gerudo Canyon and Gerudo Highlands Skyview Towers, so either will get you there.

Tear of the Dragon #6

Memory: Zelda and Sonia

Zelda and Sonia Coordinates: (-3096, -0077, 0211)

(-3096, -0077, 0211) Dragon Tear location: On the right side, towards the bottom of of Sonia’s hair.

You’ll find the geoglyph of Sonia on the western edge of Hyrule Ridge. It’s close to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, but it’s much easier to drop down on it from Mayasiar Shrine.

Tear of the Dragon #7

Memory: Sonia is Caught by Treachery

Sonia is Caught by Treachery Coordinates: (3325, -3566, 0004)

(3325, -3566, 0004) Dragon Tear location: Along the northeastern edge in the dagger’s hilt (crossguard, technically).

All the way in the southeast of Hyrule, you’ll find a Gerudo scimitar-shaped peninsula and this Gerudo scimitar geoglyph. The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and Kumamayn Shrine will both get you close, but your’e going to have a long flight ahead of you. Bring along some stamina elixirs and food to help you get there.

Tear of the Dragon #8

Memory: Birth of the Demon King

Birth of the Demon King Coordinates: (-1863, 3621, 0236)

(-1863, 3621, 0236) Dragon Tear location: In the decorations on Ganon(dorf)’s cloak near his right elbow.

The geoglyph depicting Ganondorf’s transformation into the Demon King Ganon is found in the far north of the North Tabantha Snowfield — near where you can collect Zelda’s golden horse. Head to the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower or Taninoud Shrine to get there.

Tear of the Dragon #9

Memory: The Sages’ Vow

The Sages’ Vow Coordinates: (4467, -0305, 0074)

(4467, -0305, 0074) Dragon Tear location: Along the outer curve of the stone along the northern edge.

Head for the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower all the way on the east side of Hyrule or to Sihajog or Mayanas Shrine in the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago. You’re aiming for the Lodrum Headland peninsula to the north-northeast. You’ll find this geoglyph depicting a Secret Stone toward the north of the peninsula in the Talus Plateau.

Tear of the Dragon #10

Memory: A King’s Duty

A King’s Duty Coordinates: (-0649, -2682, 0068)

(-0649, -2682, 0068) Dragon Tear location: In the flowers on the left side of the headstone.

You’ll find the geoglyph of Sonia’s headstone on the southwestern shore of Lake Hylia. It’s a haul to get there from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, but it’s possible. It’s much easier to head back to In-isa Shrine on the Great Sky Island and drop down from there.

Tear of the Dragon #11

Memory: A Master Sword in Time

A Master Sword in Time Coordinates: (0892, 2951, 0362)

(0892, 2951, 0362) Dragon Tear location: Near the tip of the blade.

The geoglyph in the Eldin Mountains depicts the Master Sword. It’s just east of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower (and Mayam Shrine is close as well). The geoglyph is laid out along a rocky prominence with the tip pointing east (which is not the same orientation as the image on the map).

Tear of the Dragon #12

Memory: Tears of the Dragon

Tears of the Dragon Coordinates: (4534, 2143, 0000)

Once you’ve collected the first 11 Tears of the Dragon, a cutscene will play revealing the location of the final Dragon Tear. To make your way to to it, head to Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, Jochi-iu Shrine, or Gikaku Shine and fly down to the center of the spiral-shaped peninsula on Hyrule’s east coast. The 12th Dragon Tear will be there, close to the Gemimik Shrine.

The Memory attached to Tear of the Dragon 12: Tears of the Dragon will reveal the location of the Master Sword. We’ve covered another way to find the Master Sword location here.

How to start ‘The Dragon’s Tears’ main quest

Complete “Impa and the Geoglyphs” quest

We’ve covered the locations of Dragon Tears above, but if you’re just looking to get the quest started, here’s how: To begin the “Impa and the Geoglyphs” quest, find Impa in the field northeast of New Serene Stable, which is close to the Sinakawak Shrine. When you speak to her, she’ll explain that a series of geoglyphs have appeared around Hyrule and that each contains a Dragon Tear.

Impa wants to see a Dragon Tear from above, but her hot hair balloon is broken. After you fix her hot air balloon and take a quick ride with her — on which ends with the discovery of the first Dragon Tear — Impa will ask you to meet her at the Forgotten Temple.

Head north to the temple — which is the same location as Mayausiy Shrine — and speak with Impa again.

Afterwards, continue deeper into the Forgotten Temple heading northeast. You’ll eventually come to a large, round room.

There’s a huge floor map showing the location of 11 geoglyphs. Drop to the floor to trigger the next cutscene, and Impa will send you off to find the remaining Tears as part of “The Dragon’s Tears’” quest.

Tips on finding Dragon Tears

We cover the specific locations for each geoglyph and Tear of the Dragon above, but for those of you seeking some helpful tips to simply nudge you in the right direction, keep these pointers in mind.

Prepare with the best armor, elixirs, and food

Since you’re going to do a lot of skydiving, it’s a good idea to pick up the Glide Armor set to get the Skydive Mobility Up effect each piece offers. Even better, when you upgrade the entire set to level 2, you’ll get the Impact Proof set bonus that negates all fall damage.

to get the effect each piece offers. Even better, when you upgrade the entire set to level 2, you’ll get the set bonus that negates all fall damage. Some of the geoglyphs are in extreme temperature regions, so make plenty of meals and elixirs — or just bring along the Snowquill and Flamebreaker Armor sets (the Froggy set wouldn’t hurt to have either).

Best practices for spotting Dragon Tears