Where to find Dragon Tear memory locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Among the many changes to the surface of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are mysterious, glowing glyphs that have appeared on large swaths of the landscape. Hidden somewhere within each of these images is a small puddle of light. Within these puddles are Dragon Tears, which unlock the “Memory” cutscenes fleshing out the stories of Zelda, Rauru, Sonia, and Ganondorf.

Whether you’ve met Impa (we met her at North Hyrule Plain, west of Lookout Landing), who gives you the “The Dragon’s Tears” main quest to scour every glyph and find every dragon tear, or just investigated a glyph on a whim, collecting every memory is worth it for the context they lend to Tears of the Kingdom’s narrative. What’s more, finding every Tear will reveal the location of The Master Sword (possibly well before the main story will, depending on the order in which you tackle things).

Below, we’ll outline where to find each glyph, where to find each Dragon Tear within each respective glyph, and some general rules of thumbs that will make this side adventure easier.

What to know about Dragon Tears

We’ll cover the specific Dragon Tear locations for each glyph below, but for those of you seeking some helpful tips to simply nudge you in the right direction, keep these pointers in mind:

When viewing the glyphs from a distance (likely from the sky after you’ve been catapulted from a Skyview Tower), keep an eye out for a tear shape that’s completely filled in with golden “paint,” as opposed to the many hollow tear shapes that litter each glyph. The glowing puddle housing the Dragon Tear will reveal itself in the solid tear shape once you’re almost on top of it. Because Link needs to be on solid footing in order to “examine” each of the Dragon Tear puddles, these glowing pools will always be on relatively flat ground. This knowledge can help with the glyphs that are drawn on steep hills or cliffsides; in other words, don’t waste time scouring the steepest patches. Your best bet is to investigate the small outcroppings and buttes that would be big and flat enough to house a Dragon Tear puddle. Finding every Tear will reveal the location of The Master Sword. See our entry for Tear #12: Tears of the Dragon below. Keep an eye out for rocks at the center of tears and other symmetrical markings in the glyphs — there’s probably a Korok hiding underneath them.

Without further ado, here is the location (complete with map images and coordinates) of each glyph we’ve found so far, along with their corresponding Dragon Tears.

Dragon Tear memory locations

Tear #1 location: Where Am I?

Glyph location: North Hyrule Plain, west of Lookout Landing

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (-0385, 0200, 0957) In the Zonai figure’s head

Tear #2 location: An Unfamiliar World

Glyph location: Tabantha Hills, southeast Hebra region

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (-2550, 1888, 0319) Top center of the structure/house

Tear #3 location: Mineru’s Counsel

Glyph location: South of Eldin Canyon

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (1828, 0737, 0089) Center of the Purah Pad

Tear #4 location: The Gerudo Assault

Glyph location: East of Batrea Lake, northwest of Dueling Peaks

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (0695, -1309, 0053) In the grove of trees midway up the serpent’s tail, on the northwest side of the glyph

Tear #5 location: A Show of Fealty

Glyph location: Sapphia’s Table, Gerudo Highlands

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (-3178, 1699, 0418) In Ganondorf’s shoulder

Tear #6 location: Zelda and Sonia

Glyph location: Southwest of Hyrule Ridge

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (-3096, -0077, 0211) In Mineru’s right hip

Tear #7 location: Sonia is Caught by Treachery

Glyph location: Gogobi Hills, curved peninsula on the southwest side of Necluda Sea

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (3325, -3566, 0004) In the dagger’s hilt

Tear #8 location: Birth of the Demon King

Glyph location: North of Tabantha Tundra

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (-1863, 3621, 0236) At the base of Ganondorf’s left arm

Tear #9 location: The Sages’ Vow

Glyph location: Peninsula south of Lanayru Sea

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (4467, -0305, 0074) On the bottom right side of the Secret Stone

Tear #10 location: A King’s Duty

Glyph location: Eastern slopes of Mount Faloraa, western banks of Lake Hylia, near the Great Plateau

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (-0649, -2682, 0068) Top left “prong” of the image

Tear #11 location: A Master Sword in Time

Glyph location: North of Great Hyrule Forest

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (0892, 2951, 0362) At the bottom of the Master Sword, the tip of the blade

Tear #12 location: Tears of the Dragon

Glyph location: N/A (Note: This Tear will only appear once all 11 previous Tears have been collected.)

Dragon Tear map coordinates and location: (4534, 2143, 0000) At the center of the spiral of Rist Peninsula

The memory attached to Tear #12: Tears of the Dragon, and the cutscene following the memory, will reveal the location of the Master Sword. We’ve covered another way to uncover the Master Sword location here.