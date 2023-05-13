How to use the wing to reach the Temple of Time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Late during your trek through the Great Sky Island — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s lengthy orientation session — you’re tasked with gliding back to the Temple of Time. Since you’re still missing your trusty paraglider at this point, you’ll be riding a wing, a de facto gliding device developed by the Zonai.

Using it to get to the Temple of Time is arguably one of Tears of the Kingdom’s first stumpers. Here’s how to use the wing to reach the Temple of Time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to use a wing to glide in Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom’s wing works mostly like a glider. Walking forward on its body will tilt the nose forward, causing you to dive and gain speed. Walking backward does the opposite, leveling the wing out and reducing your speed. Moving to either left or right corner of the wing will cause it bank in that respective direction; it will bank sharper the closer to the edge Link stands.

How to use the wing to get to the Temple of Time

The “proper” method is to use your Ultrahand ability and slot the wing into the rails you see to your left. You can then hop on and ride it off the ramp; simply standing on it will cause it to go, at which point you can glide the rest of the way to the Temple of Time on the far side of the Great Sky Island.

Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need to leap off the wing at the right time so you land into the pond by the Temple of Time. Otherwise, you’ll... Well, there’s still fall damage in Tears of the Kingdom, but not if a body of water breaks your fall. May your aim be true.

How to use Recall on the wing to reach the Temple of Time

The secondary method — and the way more interesting one, if you’re of the mindset that prodding at Tears of the Kingdom’s infinite possibilities is kind of the whole point — is to use Recall. (This trick has also gained serious momentum on social media; to wit, one viral TikTok from user MaxMagnos has accrued more than 120,000 likes as of this writing.)

First, pick up the wing using Ultrahand. Move it off the ledge, but don’t let go.

While still holding the wing with Ultrahand, move it back on the ledge. You can let go now.

Next, jump onto the wing, then use Recall, reversing its trajectory so it launches into the air. While it’s in midair, use Recall again to “cancel” it in its path.

If you do so correctly, the Zonai wing will be midair with you on it. Don’t forget the tip about the water.