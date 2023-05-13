How to fast travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link loses a lot right at the beginning of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — almost all of his hearts, all of his abilities, his clothes, an arm, and, apparently, the ability to fast travel. Over the course of the introduction on the Great Sky Island, you’ll get a few new abilities, but you still won’t be able to fast travel just yet.

How to unlock fast travel in Tears of the Kingdom

If you’re anything like us, you probably expected Link to be able to fast travel right from the start of Tears of the Kingdom (and then got super confused when you couldn’t).

As you make your way around the Great Sky Island and complete the Shrines of Light for Rauru, you’ll pick up new abilities. After you complete the three shrines on the Great Sky Island — Ukouh Shrine, In-Isa Shrine, and Gutanbac Shrine — you’ll head to the Temple of Time to (try to) push open some doors.

Rauru will appear and explain that Link won’t be able to open the doors without visiting one more shrine. And it’s at that point that Rauru will unlock fast travel for you, allowing you to teleport to any shrine you’ve visited and, later, any Skyview Tower.

For even more flexibility with where you can fast travel, make sure to head to the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab to unlock the Travel Medallion.