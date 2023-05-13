As you explore Hyrule, you may notice an out of place pool of gloom on the Surface layer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As you approach, you’ll see a group of dark hands with an eye in the middle will crawl out.

The so-called Gloom Hands (also known as red hands by players, and officially known as Gloom Spawn by the game) will charge at you with their deceptively fast speed and grab ahold of you, destroying your hearts in the process with their gloom status effect.

The Gloom Hands are a fright at first — especially if you travel through the Lost Woods and rid the Korok Forest of gloom — but if you come prepared, you’ll quickly learn that there is nothing to be afraid of. Here’s how to beat them.

How to beat Gloom Hands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Gloom Hands are exactly what they sound like — dark red hands covered in gloom. They are scattered all over Hyrule, but you’ll only know when you’re going to fight against them when it’s too late.

A pool of gloom will open up on the ground and Gloom Hands will begin to climb out of the hole. If you’re ever jumpscared by these creepy crawly hands, we recommend you do the following:

Climb to higher ground Prepare AOE (area of effect) ranged attacks such as bomb flower or chuchu jelly arrows Equip any gloom resistance armor, or prepare sundelion dishes in case you take gloom damage

As soon as the Gloom Hands begin to creep out of their hole, Fuse one of your bomb flowers to an arrow and shoot it into the middle of the five hands.

It will take around six bomb flower arrows to defeat all of the Gloom Hands — they usually spawn in a group — but if some are still alive, use the remaining bomb flower arrows or any AOE ranged attack such as elemental chuchu jellies.

Furthermore, make sure to quickly kill all five of the Gloom Hands because they will respawn if you give them enough time.

If you do happen to get grabbed by a Gloom Hand, don’t forget to shake your analog sticks as fast as possible to get out of their grasp. If your wriggling is chaotic enough, you’ll break free of their grip without losing any hearts.

One way to avoid getting grabbed entirely is to take the high ground. The Gloom Hands won’t be able to follow you, so you’re free to rain fire from above.

Once you’ve defeated all of the Gloom Hands, a Phantom Ganon will spawn in their place. If you’re up for the challenge, put up your shield and get ready to block!

If not, you can always leave and return when you think you’re ready.