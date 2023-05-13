Tukarok Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tukarok Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru Wetlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Tukarok Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Forward Force” trial (may it be with you) so you can collect its chest and Light of Blessing.

Tukarok Shrine location

The Tukarok Shrine can be found in the Lanayru Wetlands, due east of the Wetland Stable South Well, which in turn is east of Lookout Landing. Beware the Moblin boss here, which is part of a side quest you initiate at the stables — even if you have four hearts, it can kill you with a single swing. The exact coordinates of the Tukarok Shrine are: 0915, -0250, 0035

Tukarok Shrine solution part 1

There are four parts to this shrine: three puzzle rooms and the final goal. The plan is to get a metal ball through each of the three rooms and into a central corridor to open the final room.

1. Start by running forward and jumping down to find a cart and a ball. Attach the ball to the cart with Ultrahand and move it so it’s situated just in front of the lava pit, pointing in the direction of travel (use the arrows on the wheels as a guide).

2. Jump on board and hit the wheels with your sword when you’re ready to roll.

Tukarok Shrine solution part 2

1. Once you’ve crossed the lava, detach the ball and carry it through to the next room. There are multiple solutions for the following section; here’s how we solved it.

2. Start by ignoring the Zonai device. Attach the ball to the block on the righthand side of the room, and then move it to the end of the track — once you let go, it will slide down. Don’t worry about that; go to the end of the room and climb the ladder.

3. From the top of the platform you can Rewind the block to bring it back up to you. Quickly grab and detach the ball and you’re sorted. (If you’re struggling with this section, an alternate solution is to attach the ball to the slab on the left side of the room and move it up the grills, but this is slightly more fiddly.)

Tukarok Shrine solution part 3

1. Again, carry the ball into the next room and attach it to the cart with wheels. Before doing anything else, stop and go treasure hunting!

2. Look in the water to the left of the room (if you’re looking across the water) and use Ultrahand to spot the chest. It will glow handily so you shouldn’t struggle to spot it. Fish it out of the water for a strong Zonaite sword.

3. Back to work. Grab the small plank behind you and attach it to the wheel of the cart. You’re basically making paddles here — if you chuck the cart in the water without them, it’s going nowhere.

4. Repeat on the other side and drop the cart in the water. Jump on and, once ready, slap the wheel with your sword and watch your paddle power its way across the water. (If you fall off, you can climb the ladder on the left of the room and run across the walkway.)

Tukarok Shrine solution part 4

1. Final stretch! Detach the ball and place it on the obvious button that is obvious.

2. From here, move it into the receptacle in the corridor you started in to open the final door.

3. Go interact with the sigil to collect your Light of Blessing and complete the Tukarok Shrine!