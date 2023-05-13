How to beat Flux Construct 1, use Flux Construct 1 Core in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Early on in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will likely come across a pyramid of blocks with a red searchlight atop it, scanning the area. If you think it looks like a miniboss, you’d be entirely correct! It’s called the Flux Construct 1, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you’ll quickly get absolutely bodied.

Fortunately, taking this boss down and making use of its dropped items — including the frighteningly powerful Flux Construct 1 Core — is actually fairly simple once you figure it out. Also fortunately, we’ve done the dying so you don’t have to.

Where to find the Flux Construct 1 in Tears of the Kingdom

The first Flux Construct 1 you will come across is on the first Sky Island you come across, but is much easier when you have a decent weapon (around 10 attack) and a bow. Ideally, you should also have your fourth heart container and a fresh set of armor. We recommend getting as far as Hyrule Castle, grabbing the paraglider, then teleporting back to Nachoyah Shrine in the south of the Great Sky Island.

From there, head to the location marked below. The paraglider really makes a huge difference here, as you can probably imagine.

Once you’re ready to dive in, save just outside what is basically an arena:

Then internalize the tips below.

How to beat the Flux Construct in Tears of the Kingdom

Once you engage the enemy, it will transform into a colossus that will try to pancake you with its fists. Fortunately, if you look closely, you’ll see that one of the blocks is not like the others. Which block it is appears to be random, but it’s pretty easy to spot thanks to its glowing spots.

Simply pop that with an arrow and the baddie will take the knee. This gives you the chance to run in and whale on it with your strongest weapon. If you see it starting to get back up, sprint away like your life depends on it. (It does.)

Repeat until the boss falls apart and explodes into sweet, sweet loot.

You should see a bunch of items on the ground. Pick up what you can, and look for the one item that you can’t.

How to use the Flux Construct 1 Core

Flux Construct 1 drops the Flux Construct 1 Core. You can’t pick this item up, but you can attach it to a weapon to give it a massive damage spike.

Simply put, equip a weapon that hasn’t been Fused yet (we used a Zonaite sword for the flavor win), use the Fuse ability to create a terrifying looking weapon. The attack power of our sword jumped from 6 to 19, meaning this more than tripled its attack power with +13 attack.

Wouldn’t want to get hit by that...