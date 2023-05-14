How to make the ‘Gloom-borne Illness’ porridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Gloom-borne Illness is one of many side quests you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It looks like Link isn’t the only one stricken by Gloom — a blight of reddish-purple gunk that is taking the lifeforce of people across Hyrule — as this quest has you cure someone of Gloom can be found in Kakariko Village, in the Enchanted armor shop.

Here, we’ll cover how to complete the quest, including how to make the Sunny Veggie Porridge and where to get each ingredient, including ‘wild greens’.

How to start the ‘Gloom-borne Illness’ quest

First, head to Kakariko Village in the south-east of Hyrule. If you haven’t been there yet, its coordinates are 1845, -0969, 0115.

Once in the village, head to the armor shop and talk to Claree (the woman behind the counter).

She will tell you that because her grandmother is so ill, she has to charge eye-watering prices for her gear. Sounds like pandemic profiteering and we don’t stand for that. But, we want her armor so we can and will help her.

Claree tells you to find her sister Lasli — she’s just up the slope from the armor shop, sitting outside her grandmother’s house muttering to herself about porridge.

Sunny Veggie Porridge ingredients

Porridge, it seems, is the only thing her grandmother will eat. To make Sunny Veggie Porridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need:

Hylian Rice

Fresh Milk

‘Wild greens’ (Sundelion)

Though ‘wild greens’ is a vague category, you specifically need the Sundelion and its gloom resistant properties to make the porridge work.

Let’s run through how to source them one-by-one.

Hylian Rice locations

Hylian Rice can be found between Kakariko and Hateno Villages, but rather than looking for them in the wild, you can buy them from Hateno Village’s General Store (3356, -2517, 0018).

We need to head there anyway, so make life easy for yourself and spend the 12 Rupees.

Fresh Milk locations

Like the Hylian Rice, you can buy Fresh Milk at Hateno Village’s General Store. It’s another 12 Rupees, but you’re not about to go and milk a cow yourself are you?

How to get ‘wild greens’

The ‘wild greens’ are, in fact, Sundelion. Chances are you’ll have a few Sundelion on you but if you’re missing some, you can find them in Hyrule Field and Eldin Canyon, or most commonly up in the Sky Islands.

‘Gloom-borne Illness’ quest rewards

Once you have all of the above, combine them to make the Sunny Veggie Porridge.

Now head back to Lasli and give her the porridge. Her gran is suspiciously much better after a single bite — something Claree comments on.

Lasli will give you a bowl of Energizing Veggie Porridge for your trouble, while Claree has the good grace to reverse her price hike and sell you her armor — the Steath armor set and Radiant Set — at a still costly but far more reasonable price of 1800 and 2400 rupees total respectively.

Well done on completing the quest! While you are in Kakariko Village, if you haven’t already, it’s worth completing the Makasura Shrine just to the south.