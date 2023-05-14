 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to make the ‘Gloom-borne Illness’ porridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Some like it sunny

By Nic Bunce
/ new
Link talking to Lasli with the text “I need to hurry and make her a porridge that will help her gloom sickness...” Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Part of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Gloom-borne Illness is one of many side quests you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It looks like Link isn’t the only one stricken by Gloom — a blight of reddish-purple gunk that is taking the lifeforce of people across Hyrule — as this quest has you cure someone of Gloom can be found in Kakariko Village, in the Enchanted armor shop.

Here, we’ll cover how to complete the quest, including how to make the Sunny Veggie Porridge and where to get each ingredient, including ‘wild greens’.

How to start the ‘Gloom-borne Illness’ quest

First, head to Kakariko Village in the south-east of Hyrule. If you haven’t been there yet, its coordinates are 1845, -0969, 0115.

Gloom-borne Illness map location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once in the village, head to the armor shop and talk to Claree (the woman behind the counter).

Kakariko Village armor shop in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

She will tell you that because her grandmother is so ill, she has to charge eye-watering prices for her gear. Sounds like pandemic profiteering and we don’t stand for that. But, we want her armor so we can and will help her.

Claree tells you to find her sister Lasli — she’s just up the slope from the armor shop, sitting outside her grandmother’s house muttering to herself about porridge.

Sunny Veggie Porridge ingredients

Porridge, it seems, is the only thing her grandmother will eat. To make Sunny Veggie Porridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need:

  • Hylian Rice
  • Fresh Milk
  • ‘Wild greens’ (Sundelion)
Link talking to Lasli with the text “It’s my grandmother’s favourite, made of Hylian rice, fresh milk, and wild greens”. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Though ‘wild greens’ is a vague category, you specifically need the Sundelion and its gloom resistant properties to make the porridge work.

Checking Sundelion in the inventory screen Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Let’s run through how to source them one-by-one.

Hylian Rice locations

Hylian Rice can be found between Kakariko and Hateno Villages, but rather than looking for them in the wild, you can buy them from Hateno Village’s General Store (3356, -2517, 0018).

Link looking at Hateno Village General Store Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

We need to head there anyway, so make life easy for yourself and spend the 12 Rupees.

Link buying Hylian Rice Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Fresh Milk locations

Like the Hylian Rice, you can buy Fresh Milk at Hateno Village’s General Store. It’s another 12 Rupees, but you’re not about to go and milk a cow yourself are you?

Link buying Fresh Milk Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

How to get ‘wild greens’

The ‘wild greens’ are, in fact, Sundelion. Chances are you’ll have a few Sundelion on you but if you’re missing some, you can find them in Hyrule Field and Eldin Canyon, or most commonly up in the Sky Islands.

Link picking a Sundelion flower Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

‘Gloom-borne Illness’ quest rewards

Once you have all of the above, combine them to make the Sunny Veggie Porridge.

Making Sunny Veggie Porridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Now head back to Lasli and give her the porridge. Her gran is suspiciously much better after a single bite — something Claree comments on.

Lasli will give you a bowl of Energizing Veggie Porridge for your trouble, while Claree has the good grace to reverse her price hike and sell you her armor — the Steath armor set and Radiant Set — at a still costly but far more reasonable price of 1800 and 2400 rupees total respectively.

Buying a Radiant Mask in an armor shop in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Well done on completing the quest! While you are in Kakariko Village, if you haven’t already, it’s worth completing the Makasura Shrine just to the south.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon