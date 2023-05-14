Orochium Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Orochium Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains region, just northwest of the Forgotten Temple.

Our guide will help you find the Orochium Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Courage to Fall” trial so you can collect its chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Orochium Shrine location

The Orochium Shrine can be found in the Hebra Mountains, northwest of the Forgotten Temple (you’ll come across this as part of the Geoglyphs quest). The exact coordinates of the Orochium Shrine are: -1638, 2643, 0239. It’s chilly up here, so equip your Archaic Warm Greaves or imbibe something that that gives you the warm and fuzzies — or at least something with cold resistance.

Orochium Shrine solution part 1

This is a fairly lengthy shrine, with multiple enemies and laser traps. The plan, as with the similar Tukarok Shrine, is to get a metal ball from the back of the shrine to the front.

1. Start by opening the doors in front of you with Ultrahand. As you can see, there’s lasers, so let’s avoid all that. Note the ball pit to the right (we’ll obviously be coming back to this) and the corridor to the left. There’s a Soldier Construct II here — head(eye?)shot it with your bow, then take it out with a melee attack while it’s stunned. It will drop a nifty Soldier Construct II Horn, which boosts a weapon’s attack by 8 power, so make sure you grab it.

2. Next, equip Ascend and look to the towers ahead of you. Yes, you’re going up. Climb the ladder at the top and then crouch (L3) to crawl into the next room. There’s an enemy below you (another Soldier Construct II), so get ready to dispatch it. You can nab it from up here with the bow — it took us two shots with a 25-power strengthened Lizal bow. (Side note, this is starting to feel a lot like Metal Gear VR, isn’t it? Maybe it’s Batman: Hyrulian Knight…)

Orochium Shrine solution part 2

1. Anyway, glide down, run past the stairs, and take out another Soldier Construct II. It’s guarding a chest with five arrows in it, so grab those while you’re here.

2. Return to the stairs to see another door that requires you to use Ultrahand. Open it and, oh look, more lasers! Crawl under them to see another pair of enemies — one to each side of the green door in front of you — to dispatch with the bow and press on.

Orochium Shrine solution part 3

1. This green door hides the ball we need to bring back to the start and requires a key. To get it, turn around and run into the laser trap — this will activate a trap door, dropping you into a corridor of moving lasers.

2. Run past them (you’ll fall to your death if you hit these ones), and Ascend at the end of the corridor. Say hello to a treasure chest and the small key it’s holding.

3. Cross the Mission Impossible laser corridor again and Ascend through the trap door you fell through. Now it’s time to unlock the green door.

Orochium Shrine solution part 4

1. Take the ball and run up the stairs behind the locked room, and up the floating platform (either side is fine).

2. Drop the ball in the pit and marvel at the wing you unlocked. Note the two fans attached to it.

3. Attach the ball to the wing and position it on the track, then hit it with your weapon to start the fans and ride back to the start of the shrine.

4. Detach the ball, drop it in the pit, and the job’s a good ‘un. Go interact with the sigil to collect your Light of Blessing and complete the Orochium Shrine!