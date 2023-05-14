Bargainer statue locations and rewards in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, bargainer statues are huge, mysterious statues found in the Depths that you can trade with. They want poes, and in exchange, they’ll reward you with Depths-related objects, like bomb flowers and dark clumps. Most importantly, they sell unique armor, like the Dark Tunic.

The first bargainer statue you will likely see is actually an excavated one in Lookout Landing, in Robbie and Josha’s office. Talking to this statue allows you to trade poes for the dark tunic right away. You can also pay this statue 100 poes to mark statues in the Depths that you haven’t found — it’s “brethren” — on your map.

The statues in the Depths are not tiny like the one in Lookout Landing. They’re large and require a tiny bit of climbing to get up to and pray at them. They each come with a flat platform on which you can stand and gaze into that horrifying statue face while you pray.

Where to find poes in Tears of the Kingdom

Based on our testing, poes do spawn in a set location on the map. They are glowing blue flames you can see pretty much anywhere around the Depths, and they don’t attack or run away when you approach them — they just chill there. That said, you can run through and spam the A button to pick them all up.

There are also large poes, which give you five, and grand poes, which give you 20. As of this writing, we’re not 100% sure if large poes and grand poes respawn, though.

Bargainer statue locations and rewards

Once you find new statues and interact with it, the others will begin to sell their clothes. For example, the bargainer statue in the Wellspring of Power Depths sells the Gaiters of the Depths. Once you meet it, you’ll be able to buy the Gaiters of the Depths from all the other statues as well.

We also noticed that the bargainer statues in the Depths also sell amiibo armor that you’ve already unlocked, for a pretty high price (400 poes). The one in the Lookout Landing does not sell amiibo gear, based on our testing. The statues in the Depths also sell magic rods and scepters for 100 poes each.

Here’s a list of the bargainer statues that we’ve found so far, along with their coordinates and the armor they reward:

Lookout Landing bargainer statue (-0252, 0152, 0020) — Dark Tunic (150 poes)

— Dark Tunic (150 poes) Plains bargainer statue (0457, -0803, -0472) — Tunic of the Depths (150 poes)

— Tunic of the Depths (150 poes) Wellspring of Wisdom bargainer statue (3805, -1328, -0858) — Dark Trousers (200 poes)

— Dark Trousers (200 poes) Wellspring of Power bargainer statue (3708, 2598, -0414) — Gaiters of the Depths (200 poes)

We’re not sure if the armor that unlocks with each poe is set dependent on the order you find the statues or if it’s set per statue. We listed the above bargaining statues in the order we found them, as directions given by the initial statue in Lookout Landing.

We’ll update this guide as we can confirm more information about poes, bargainer statues, and their locations.