Jirutagumac Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jirutagumac Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru Sky Archipelago, right above the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower.

Our guide will help you find the Jirutagumac Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “A Flying Device” trial so you can collect its chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Jirutagumac Shrine location

The Jirutagumac Shrine can be found in the Lanayru Sky Archipelago, right above the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates of the Jirutagumac Shrine are: 2916, 0533, 0951.

This is a fun shrine, and one of the trickier to enter since you need not only to get airborne, but to land inside a spinning rock sphere.

First, make your way to the Skyview Tower and launch yourself. Once you begin your descent, look for the definitely-not-a-Death-Star due southeast (it’s really hard to miss) and make your way over to it. There is a hole directly on top of it, leading to the shrine. Don’t worry if you mistime your landing — as long as you stay right on top, you can jump in the hole when it’s there.

Jirutagumac Shrine solution part 1

1. Walk in and you’ll immediately spot two wings in front of a chasm. At the other end, in the distance, you can make out the green–blue chemtrail of your goal. As the puzzle name suggests, you need to find a way to fly across the chasm.

2. Before you proceed, however, you can spot the chest from this first platform. You’ll be able to reach it en route to the end of the shrine; for now, take a second to clock where it is.

Jirutagumac Shrine solution part 2

1. Start by grabbing the left-hand wing with Ultrahand (the right-hand wing is a red Herring-Burgess). Send it down the slope as in the picture below, then glide down after it to land on the platform.

2. Here you’ll see three spawning carts — two will immediately roll away, and the third will stay put as it’s perpendicular to the slope. Carry the wing up to the carts and affix it to the one that’s not going anywhere.

3. Once you’re ready, roll the wing down the slope to fire it across to the right side of the room. Glide down after it.

Jirutagumac Shrine solution part 3

1. Take a sec to grab the treasure chest while you’re at the right platform. Pick up the wing and carefully position it as you see below to form a bridge. If you drop it, you need to turn around and climb up the ladder to start again — so don’t drop it!

2. Standing in the middle of your makeshift bridge, Ascend to get the chest with a piece of Large Zonaite. Jump down when you’re ready to carry on with the puzzle.

3. Grab your wing, position it on the runway, lined up like in the picture below. Carefully place it and then grab the fan from behind you.

4. Attach the fan to the back of the wing, as far back as it will go. This will help offset the weight of the fan, keeping the tail down and nose up. It’s a video game and a lesson in aerodynamics.

5. Once you’re ready for take off, give that fan a tap with your weapon. This next bit is fun, so enjoy it.

6. Take a second to appreciate how cool you look. Also, adjust your flight path with the wing as you need to.

7. When you’re above the platform, glide to safety and interact with the sigil to collect your Light of Blessing and complete the Jirutagumac Shrine!