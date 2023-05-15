‘A New Signature Food’ side adventure steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

“A New Signature Food” is one of many side adventures you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re looking for a solution for it, you probably already know it’s based in Hateno Village, and is part of several different questlines, like “The Mayoral Election” and “A Letter to Koyin.”

But if not, we’ll break it down. Before even beginning “A New Signature Food,” you’re going to have to get deep in Hateno Village’s mayoral election drama by heading over to Cece’s shop — it’s the building with the big mushrooms.

Talk to Cece in there and Reede will barge in, and they’ll have an argument about holding an election for a new mayor. (Reede is the current mayor.) When Reede leaves, you can seek him out again at his house to kick off “A New Signature Food.”

‘A New Signature Food’ quest steps

There are two main parts to A New Signature Food — the first is finding Reede, and the second is finding Koyin and helping her set up a cheese shop. Let’s get started.

How to start the ‘A New Signature Food’ quest

Once Reede leaves Cece’s store, you can find him within his own home, which is the big house on the hill. He’s inside. Talk to him to kick off the quest. His big idea for winning the mayoral race is to re-invigorate the town by creating, as you may have guessed, a new signature food. His grandfather used to collaborate with a cheesemaker in the town, but he can’t remember who.

You need to figure out what’s up with Hateno Village’s history of cheese.

Find Koylin

You’ll want to find Koylin, who’s grandfather was the guy with the cheese. She’s located on a dock right outside of Hateno Town, at the bottom tip of Lake Sumac. Talk to her and kick off the “A Letter to Koyin.”

How to solve ‘A Letter to Koyin’

If you look straight out from the dock at Lake Sumac, you’ll see a bottle floating in the water. That’s the key to the cheese. It’s too far out to grab with Ultrahand, so you’ll need to extend the dock with stuff found in the environment. You can cut down some trees to get logs, and there are two wooden planks pushed up against the house behind you, too. Use Ultrahand to create a path to the bottle — long enough that you can use Ultrahand to grab it and place it near Koyin.

Talk to her again and she’ll read the letter, and then she’ll head back inside her house (the one right by the lake). Go follow her. Talk to her inside and she’ll give you a sample of the cheese, then open her up larger shop. You can trade milk to get more cheese, or just buy more. If you want a cheese of your own, buy or trade for one, because the other is going to Reede.

Head back to Reede

Go back to Reede’s house and talk to him again. He’ll smell the cheese. Hand it over to him to complete the “A New Signature Food” questline.

A New Signature Food reward

Reede will give you a Silver Rupee for completing the side adventure. Silver Rupees are worth 100 regular rupees. Not bad, given how scarce rupees seem to be in Tears of the Kingdom!