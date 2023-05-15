‘A Trip Through History’ quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

“A Trip Through History” is one of many side quests you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Starting in the Kakariko Village, meet with Bugut who tells you about four stone slabs spotted around the village, but they’re too high up and he’s afraid of heights. It’s your job to read each slab and tell him what they say.

Check out the sections below to find out where each stone slab is located and how to get to them.

‘A Trip Through History’ starting location

Speak with Bugut, who can be found in the center of Kakariko Village, to start the “A Trip Through History” side quest. Bugut will wander the road going through Kakariko Village, so be on the look out for a Hylian man with a shaved head and a backpack roaming the street.

Stone slab locations

There are four ring ruins scattered around Kakariko Village, and in each ring ruin you’ll find a stone slab. To see where each of the four ring ruins are located, check out the image above.

Our first recommendation is to unlock the Josiu Shrine which is located above Kakariko Village on a Sky Island at the coordinates (1759,-1208, 0924). In doing so, you’ll be able to fast travel to the shrine and glide down to each of the stone slabs with ease rather than sprinting to each one on the surface. To reach the Josiu Shrine, launch from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and glide over to the sky islands above Kakariko Village. The Josiu Shrine may look a little different than what you’re used to: the main entrance is gone! Don’t worry though, you can still interact with the shrine to activate the teleport waypoint.

There is a fifth ring ruin guarded by Calip — ignore this ring ruin! This ring ruin is not a part of the “A Trip Through History” side quest, so don’t waste your time trying to find the stone slab here!

Stone Slab at the Large Ring Ruin - 1

Glide down from Josiu Shrine to the wooden scaffolding beside the vertical ring on top of the northern hill of Kakariko Village. On top of the scaffolding, you’ll find a few pavilions with researches inside, and underneath one of them will be Ollie sleeping on top of the stone slab. Interact with the open book on top of a bench beside the slab at the coordinates (1737, -0902, 0199) to learn about the reigning king’s sacrifice.

Stone Slab at the Eastern Ring Ruin - 2

Head over to the ring ruin on the northeastern side of Kakariko Village. You can either glide down from Josiu Shrine or walk up the hill to the ring-shaped ruin. Walk past the tents on the wooden scaffolding, and continue up to the top of the hill to find a wooden pathway into the ruins. At the end of the hallway on your right, you’ll find the stone slab along with a notebook with the translations in front of it at the coordinates (1901, -0812, 0199). The translated text teaches you about the power attained by secret stones.

Stone Slab at the Nestled Ring Ruin - 3

Head over to the ring-shaped ruin to the southwest of Kakariko Village to find Olkin, Steen, and Drenja outside. Make your way inside to find three Bokoblins huddled around a campfire and one Bokoblin on top of the ruin’s walls. Defeat all of the Bokoblins and then head into the chamber located in the back right section of the ring to find the stone slab. Interact with the notebook on the bench at the coordinates (1632, -1178, 0218) to learn how people become sages.

Stone Slab at the Southern Ring Ruin - 4

Glide down from the Josiu Shrine or climb up the hill on the southeastern side of Kakariko Village to the southern ring ruin. Turn right inside of the ring-shaped ruin to find the stone slab. Interact with the notebook on the bench at the coordinates (1938, -1081, 0166) to find out more about the sages who protected Hyrule from the Demon King.

‘A Trip Through History’ side quest reward

Once you’ve read all four stone slab translations, return to Bugut in the center of Kakariko Village and tell him what you’ve found. After you speak with Bugut and tell him what the stone slabs said, he’ll give you three Thunderwing Butterflies.