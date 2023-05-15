How to get to Hateno Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hateno Village is one of the more bustling towns in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a cute little village to explore. There’s lots of people to meet and plenty to do nearby.

It’s located in southeastern Hyrule in the Lanayru region. If you’re looking for another landmark, it’s south from the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, right at the southern edge of Lake Sumac.

Hateno Village location

The coordinates for Hateno Village are (3608, -2163, 0176). The easiest way to get there will be to seek out the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and glide over from there — you have to pass some mountain ranges to make your way into the village. It’s a relatively easy journey, but it is quite a ways away from the starting area in Central Hyrule.

Hateno Village quests, points of interest

There’s plenty to do in Hateno Village. There’s an inn for sleeping, a dye shop for customizing clothes, a general store, and an armor shop. There’s also the Hateno Pasture, where you can purchase Hetana Cheese — after a short side adventure. Beyond that, there are plenty of homes to explore and people to meet.

Many of the quests center around a woman named Cece and the mayor, Reede. The big story there is a disagreement between the two; Cece wants to take Hateno Village into the future while Reede wants to celebrate the past. They decide to hold an election to decide the new mayor, and there are several questions, including “A New Signature Food,” which revolves around that. Both Reede and Cece have two short quests wherein you have to uncover their secrets, too.

Beyond that, Hateno Village is also the location of Robbie’s of Hateno Ancient Tech Lab and the Hateno Village Research Lab side adventure, which is key to unlocking the Travel Medallion and Hero’s Path upgrades for your Purah Pad. Robbie’s lab is just east of the main village, on a hill.

The closet shrine is Zanmik Shrine, which will put you right in the city, and will provide you with a convenient teleport location for getting back to town.