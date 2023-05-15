How to get to Rito Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to head to the Rito Village as part of the main story quest, but once you get close, you’ll realize that the bridge to the village has been completely destroyed by the snowstorm.

Getting to Rito Village from Lookout Landing

Getting to the Rito Village area itself isn’t too bad, as you can take a road (whether it’s on a horse, on foot, or on some kind of abomination Zonai device creation) along this path, if you so choose to:

That said, you can also just skip the path, scale up mountains, and cross the canyon of your own means.

Once you get close, you’ll notice a broken bridge stopping you from actually accessing Rito Village.

How to get to Rito Village from the broken bridge

If you want a whole adventure, you can head to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, which is north of Rito Village, and just glide in from there. However, that is definitely not the solution the game wants you to take, as it’s longer and bit more of a pain in the butt than what you’re supposed to do.

To cross the broken bridge outside of Rito Village, pick up a Hylian pine cone from a nearby tree and drop it on the campfire in front of the broken bridge.

This will create a massive updraft that you can ride and safely cross over the bridge with. You’ll also learn this great trick in the process: Hylian pine cone + campfire = updraft! (Who needs Revali’s Gale anymore, amirite?)

You can also just build a heinously long bridge made from logs from chopped down trees, but ... we just recommend using the Hylian pine cone.

We do recommend getting the Rosporo Pass Skyview Tower sooner than later, though, as the map of this area will remain locked until you do so, and it’s annoying to have to deal with a blank map.

After arriving in Rito Village, you can head up to talk to Teba to start the “Tulin of Rito Village” quest.