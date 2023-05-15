Kiuyoyou Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kiuyoyou Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lindor’s Brow region.

Our guide will help you find the Kiuyoyou Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Kiuyoyou Shrine location

Kiuyoyou Shrine is in the northeastern part of the Lindor’s Brow region. The exact coordinates are (-1106, 2090, 0104).

Kiuyoyou Shrine puzzle solution

Kiuyoyou Shrine is an introduction to how Tears of the Kingdom’s elements interact — like how fire melts ice.

1. As you enter Kiuyoyou Shrine, you’ll see some jets of flame on your right, a giant block of ice on your left, and a button under a pillar a little farther left. The problem is that the ice block is too big to fit onto the button.

2. Grab the ice block with Ultrahand and carry it over to the flames. Wave it in and out to melt it a little.

3. Ultrahand the ice over to the button and place it on top to open the gate leading left.

4. Through the gate, ride the wind all the way across to the far side. There’s a large (fireproof) stone panel leaning against the wall. On the left, a block of ice will fall into another set of flame jets.

5. Grab that panel and carry it to the left to block the flames and save the ice from melting.

6. Retrieve the stone panel and attach it to the top of the ice with Ultrahand. Set the ice on the sloped ramp covered in spikes ice side down (the panel won’t slide over the spikes).

7. Paraglide down to meet it at the bottom.

8. Grab the block of ice and place it on the shelf to the right of the door.

9. Ascend through the shelf, and then climb onto the cube.

10. Open the chest there for a zonaite spear.

11. Reattach the ice cube to the stone panel with the panel on top.

12. Carry the block assembly over to the fire jets you used earlier and set it on the button they’re blasting with flame — the stone panel will protect the ice.

13. Head to the exit to collect your Light of Blessing.