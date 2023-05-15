 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kiuyoyou Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fire and Ice

By Jeffrey Parkin Updated
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Kiuyoyou Shrine exterior Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Kiuyoyou Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lindor’s Brow region.

Our guide will help you find the Kiuyoyou Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Kiuyoyou Shrine location

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map with the Kiuyoyou Shrine location marked. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Kiuyoyou Shrine is in the northeastern part of the Lindor’s Brow region. The exact coordinates are (-1106, 2090, 0104).

Kiuyoyou Shrine puzzle solution

Kiuyoyou Shrine is an introduction to how Tears of the Kingdom’s elements interact — like how fire melts ice.

1. As you enter Kiuyoyou Shrine, you’ll see some jets of flame on your right, a giant block of ice on your left, and a button under a pillar a little farther left. The problem is that the ice block is too big to fit onto the button.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link melting a block of ice with fire. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Grab the ice block with Ultrahand and carry it over to the flames. Wave it in and out to melt it a little.

3. Ultrahand the ice over to the button and place it on top to open the gate leading left.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using a stone panel to block flames in Kiuyoyou Shrine. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Through the gate, ride the wind all the way across to the far side. There’s a large (fireproof) stone panel leaning against the wall. On the left, a block of ice will fall into another set of flame jets.

5. Grab that panel and carry it to the left to block the flames and save the ice from melting.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a giant block of ice with a stone panel on top sliding along a spiked slope in Kiuyoyou Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. Retrieve the stone panel and attach it to the top of the ice with Ultrahand. Set the ice on the sloped ramp covered in spikes ice side down (the panel won’t slide over the spikes).

7. Paraglide down to meet it at the bottom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link placing the block of ice in Kiuyoyou Shrine to reach the chest Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

8. Grab the block of ice and place it on the shelf to the right of the door.

9. Ascend through the shelf, and then climb onto the cube.

10. Open the chest there for a zonaite spear.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link placing a block of ice with a stone panel attached to the top on a button in Kiuyoyou Shrine. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

11. Reattach the ice cube to the stone panel with the panel on top.

12. Carry the block assembly over to the fire jets you used earlier and set it on the button they’re blasting with flame — the stone panel will protect the ice.

13. Head to the exit to collect your Light of Blessing.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

How to make the ‘Gloom-borne Illness’ porridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nic Bunce
/ new

Filed under:

How to get to Kakariko Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Sinakawak Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Filed under:

‘A Trip Through History’ quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally available digitally

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? More like Hyrule Truck Simulator

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon