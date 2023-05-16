 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Domizuin Shrine ‘A Prone Pathway’ solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to solve the rotating cube puzzle

By Jeffrey Parkin
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom&nbsp;Domizuin Shrine exterior Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Domizuin Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lindor’s Brow region.

Our guide will help you find the Domizuin Shrine location and walk you through solving its A Prone Pathway puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Domizuin Shrine location

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom&nbsp;map with the location of Domizuin Shrine marked. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Domizuin Shrine is along the southern edge of the Akkala Highlands (south-southwest of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower) just outside of the Akkala Citadel Ruins. Its exact coordinates are (3305, 1443, 0426).

Domizuin Shrine ‘A Prone Pathway’ puzzle solution

Domizuin Shrine is a bit of a mind-bender with a giant rotating cube and several Ascend-able pillars.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom&nbsp;Link using a crystal to rotate a giant cage in Domizuin Shrine. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. At the bottom of the stairs inside Domizuin Shrine, follow the walkway out to the end and then use Ascend to swim up through the floating pillar above you.

2. Head down the stairs at the top and whack the crystal with the arrow on it. That will rotate the large cage ahead of you 90 degrees to the left.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link inside the cage in Domizuin Shrine with an arrow pointing to a chest Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Inside the cage, head to the floating pillar on the right and Ascend through it to find a chest with a bundle of arrows inside.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link rotating the Domizuin Shrine cage to reveal another chest Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Drop down and hit the crystal in the center of the cage to rotate it once counterclockwise (vertically).

5. Head left and paraglide down to the platform below you and to the right.

6. Climb the ladder there to find a chest with a Zonai charge inside.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link standing next to a sideways chest in Domizuin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

7. Paraglide back to the entrance and retrace your steps to the first crystal.

8. Hit the crystal twice to rotate the door back toward you.

9. Head inside, but don’t hit the crystal yet. Instead, turn around and shoot the crystal behind you.

10. When the cage stops rotating, hit the crystal inside one time.

11. Go stand by the (sideways) chest in the left corner. Turn and shoot the crystal in the center of the cage with an arrow.

12. You’ll ride the wall as the cage rotates the chest around to be right-side up, at which point you can open it for a strong zonaite shield.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link standing on top of the cage in Domizuin Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

13. Drop back to the center and hit the crystal three more times.

14. Head to the back right corner and Ascend through the pillar there.

15. You can reach the exit with some carefully timed jumping now, or you can shoot down at the outside crystal from the cage’s roof.

16. Head to the exit and collect your Light of Blessing.

