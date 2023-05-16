Domizuin Shrine ‘A Prone Pathway’ solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Domizuin Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lindor’s Brow region.

Our guide will help you find the Domizuin Shrine location and walk you through solving its A Prone Pathway puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Domizuin Shrine location

Domizuin Shrine is along the southern edge of the Akkala Highlands (south-southwest of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower) just outside of the Akkala Citadel Ruins. Its exact coordinates are (3305, 1443, 0426).

Domizuin Shrine ‘A Prone Pathway’ puzzle solution

Domizuin Shrine is a bit of a mind-bender with a giant rotating cube and several Ascend-able pillars.

1. At the bottom of the stairs inside Domizuin Shrine, follow the walkway out to the end and then use Ascend to swim up through the floating pillar above you.

2. Head down the stairs at the top and whack the crystal with the arrow on it. That will rotate the large cage ahead of you 90 degrees to the left.

3. Inside the cage, head to the floating pillar on the right and Ascend through it to find a chest with a bundle of arrows inside.

4. Drop down and hit the crystal in the center of the cage to rotate it once counterclockwise (vertically).

5. Head left and paraglide down to the platform below you and to the right.

6. Climb the ladder there to find a chest with a Zonai charge inside.

7. Paraglide back to the entrance and retrace your steps to the first crystal.

8. Hit the crystal twice to rotate the door back toward you.

9. Head inside, but don’t hit the crystal yet. Instead, turn around and shoot the crystal behind you.

10. When the cage stops rotating, hit the crystal inside one time.

11. Go stand by the (sideways) chest in the left corner. Turn and shoot the crystal in the center of the cage with an arrow.

12. You’ll ride the wall as the cage rotates the chest around to be right-side up, at which point you can open it for a strong zonaite shield.

13. Drop back to the center and hit the crystal three more times.

14. Head to the back right corner and Ascend through the pillar there.

15. You can reach the exit with some carefully timed jumping now, or you can shoot down at the outside crystal from the cage’s roof.

16. Head to the exit and collect your Light of Blessing.