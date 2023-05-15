How to get to Kakariko Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kakariko Village, home to the Sheikah, is one of the eight major places that people call home in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Now home to many ring-shaped ruins, Kakariko Village has a plethora of researchers from the Zonai Survery Team wandering around the village, trying to extract as much information from the ruins as possible.

The Kakariko Village is located to the south of the Lanayru Wetlands and just north of West Necluda. It is also directly east of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

Kakariko Village location

The coordinates for Kakariko Village are (1808, 0984, 0113). The easiest method of getting there would be to launch out of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and glide over. If you don’t have the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower unlocked, you can glide as far as you can from the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, or take the highlighted path in the image above.

Kakariko Village quests, points of interest

There is plenty to do in Kakariko Village. As you may have noticed, there are huge ring-shaped ruins scattered around the outskirts of Kakariko Village. Most of the quests will revolve around the investigation of said ring ruins, but there are still a few other quests that can be found in the village’s stores.

Kakariko Village has two general stores, an inn, an armor shop, and a Zonai Survey Team Base. Inside the general store that sells ingredients, you’ll find Trissa who will give you a quest to find the bickering Steen and Olkin and help resolve their differences. The inn’s owner is out and about, and the sole worker is worried that owner will never come back.

The armor shop features the Stealth Armor set, but is drastically overpriced to help pay for Claree’s sick grandmother’s treatment. Lastly, you can find Paya, the new village chief, and Tauro beside the Zonai Survey Team Base looking up at the ring ruins that have fallen onto the town.

The closest shrine is the Makasura Shrine overlooks the village, giving you a convenient teleport waypoint to revisit Kakariko Village whenever you’d like.