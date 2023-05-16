Musanokir Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Musanokir Shrine is located at the heart of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Korok Forest. Getting there is a puzzle in itself — you’ll have to explore the Depths to find Musanokir Shrine’s corresponding Rikonasum Lightroot, and then Ascend back to the Surface — we cover it in our guide to getting through the Lost Woods.

Our guide below will help you find the Musanokir Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Musanokir Shrine location

Musanokir Shrine is in the center of Korok Forest (in the Great Hyrule Forest) to the south of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, but you won’t be able to reach it by paraglider. The exact coordinates are (0408, 2133, 0144) — and it is accessible by Ascending up from the Depths near the Rikonasum Lightroot at (0436, 2094, -0588).

Musanokir Shrine puzzle solution

Musanokir Shrine tests your knowledge of physics and momentum by swinging heavy metal cubes on pendulums. Here’s how to get through it.

1. Proceed down the stairs to find a collapsed bridge with a metal ball attached to it and a large metal cube on the other side of the gap.

2. Use Ultrahand to grab the metal ball and attach it to the large metal cube, raising the collapsed bridge in the process.

3. Readjust the large metal cube to raise the bridge even further if you can’t make it across the gap.

4. Cross the bridge and look to the right to find a metal ball hanging by a chain, and a large target.

5. Collect the large metal cube used to raise the bridge, and attach it to the metal ball hanging by a chain using Ultrahand.

6. Grab onto the large metal cube with Ultrahand.

7. Pull it back into the air, and release it so the metal cube will hit the target.

8. Continue into the next room to find another large target, a metal cube, a metal ball connected to a block, a log, and a chest on the right wall.

9. Place the metal cube against the right wall, and line it up with the edge of the floor.

10. Grab the log and lean it against the metal cube, creating a ramp to climb on top of the cube.

11. Attach the log to the side of the cube to make a bridge that points towards the chest.

12. Walk across the log and open the chest to find a large Zonai charge.

13. Return to the other side and recollect your building materials by unsticking your creation.

14. Attach the large ball to the metal ball hanging from the from the block.

15. Attach the log to the side of the block closest to the large target.

16. Use Ultrahand to bring the metal cube up into the air away from the large target, and let it go to launch the entire contraption towards the target.

17. Wait for the log to touch the target to unlock shrine’s exit.

18. Head to the exit to collect your Light of Blessing.